“The moment that really cost Chelsea” - Gary Neville highlights ‘poor play’ from star in win against Crystal Palace

Pundit Gary Neville slammed Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for costing his side the opening goal in the 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday (February 12).

The Eagles took the lead through Jefferson Lerma, who fired a stunning shot from outside the box in the 30th minute. However, the Blues had ample time to get rid at the edge of their area before allowing Lerma to release his effort.

Madueke failed to play the right pass to Moises Caicedo, who was unable to get the ball under control and eventually lost out to the goalscorer. Criticizing this action from the English winger, Neville told Sky Sports (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Madueke, he’s scruffy on the ball, and Caicedo just can’t keep hold of it. It’s not been the best game, it needed a goal and it got one. They were messing around, but this [the strike] is brilliant. It’s a rocket."

“The moment that really cost Chelsea was Madueke, he shakes his head there, he’s probably still thinking about it. The header breaks to him, he’s got plenty of time but he just turns into him. It’s really poor play.”

Fortunately for Madueke, Conor Gallagher leveled proceedings early in the second half (47') and found a winner in injury time (90+1'). Enzo Fernandez put the game to bed by bagging a third for his side three minutes after Gallagher provided the Blues a slender lead.

Overall, Madueke has made 12 Premier League appearances this season and has scored two goals.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts to question on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's future

Conor Gallagher

Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Conor Gallagher's future following the midfielder's brilliant performance in the 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday (February 12).

The Blues were reportedly open to selling the England international during the January transfer window (via Mirror). However, the Blues' academy product has once again proven his worth to the club's management.

Pochettino said about Gallagher's future (via football.london):

"What he told me is to stay at Chelsea and then it's about him and the club. He's not suffering from this kind of thing. It's a matter for him and the club."

Overall, Gallagher has made 77 senior appearances at Stamford Bridge, bagging six goals and seven assists across competitions. This season, he's featured 23 times in the Premier League and has contributed with two strikes and four assists.