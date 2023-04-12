"The monster is back" - Thiago Silva's wife sends emphatic message as Chelsea take on Real Madrid in the UCL

Thiago Silva's wife Belle has enthused Chelsea fans with an Instagram post confirming the Brazilian defender's return ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid.

Silva has been out of action since February with a ligament injury. The Blues have struggled in his absence but the veteran defender looks set to face Real Madrid. Caretaker manager Frank Lampard takes his troops to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tonight (April 12).

Belle Silva has sent fans an emphatic message regarding the return of her husband. She posted a video of the Brazilian changing into a Chelsea shirt with the caption:

“The monster is back, let’s go Blues!”

Silva has been a stalwart for the Blues ever since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. He has featured 27 times across competitions this season, providing two assists and helping his side keep eight clean sheets.

Chelsea will need the Brazilian's experience as they look to spring a surprise against Real Madrid. The west Londoners have lacked form this season and sit 11th in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Los Merengues are second in La Liga and are the reigning European champions.

Silva could be set to make his first appearance since Lampard returned to the Stamford Bridge dugout. The veteran defender previously made 18 appearances under the interim coach.

CBS pundits Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards all predict Real Madrid to beat Chelsea

Los Blancos head into the clash as favorites.

Chelsea head into tonight's game as strong underdogs amid the two clubs' contrasting seasons. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all four of their home games in the Champions League this season.

CBS pundits Carragher, Henry and Richards are all backing Los Merengues to prevail against the Blues. Carragher opined that co-owner Todd Boehly's ownership of the west London club is proving problematic:

“Has to be Real Madrid because Todd Boehly hasn’t got a clue what he’s doing.”

Meanwhile, Richards did claim that it would be tough to call but sided with Los Blancos:

“It’s going to be tough, but I’m going to go with Madrid.”

Barcelona legend Henry simply replied:

"Real Madrid."

Chelsea may just like being dubbed the underdogs. The two occasions they achieved glory in the Champions League have been when many had predicted them to stumble. The last time these two teams played was just last season, with Madrid sealing a dramatic 5-4 aggregate win over the Blues in the quarterfinals.

