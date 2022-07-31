"The more, the better" - Barcelona boss Xavi says he is unsure about 'how many more signings' the club will complete this summer

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is unsure about the number of more potential new arrivals at the club in the ongoing transfer window. However, he did claim that "the more, the better."

After the departure of club legend Lionel Messi last summer due to their financial issues, the Blaugrana ended the 2021-22 campaign trophyless.

The club achieved a second-place finish in the La Liga wiith 73 points and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the last-16 stage. In the UEFA Champions League, the Catalan giants failed to progress to the knockout stages last time around.

They were demoted to the Europa League, where they were eliminated in the semi-finals by champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

To mount a challenge on all fronts in the upcoming season, Barcelona have already secured five signings this summer. They include striker Robert Lewandowski, forward Raphinha, defenders Jules Kounde and Andres Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi shed light on his club's transfer activity for the remainder of the transfer window. He said:

"I don't know how many more signings, the more the better."

The La Liga outfit are also clearing out unwanted players ahead of the new season. Philippe Coutinho, Dani Alves, Oscar Mingueza, Moussa Wague and Rey Manaj have all departed the club on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, Clement Lenglet has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a year-long loan.

Speaking about more outgoings, Xavi said:

"I am 99% clear, but it also depends largely on fair play, not just a sporting issue."

Speaking about next season's goals, he added:

"The objective is to win titles, I have it very clear. Fighting for the La Liga title against Real Madrid is a challenge."

Barcelona recently ended their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. Earlier, the club dominated Inter Miami with a 6-0 win and registered a 1-0 win over traditional rivals Real Madrid. They were, however, held to a 2-2 draw against Juventus.

The Blaugrana are scheduled to open their 2022-23 season at home against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

Memphis Depay on his way out of Barcelona?

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of out-of-favour Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

Depay, who joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer in 2021, registered 13 goals and two assists in 38 matches across all competitions last season.

According to Diario AS, Depay's days in north-east Spain are numbered as he is currently the seventh-choice forward at Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are ahead of him in the pecking order.

As per the report, Barcelona value the attacker at €20 million.

