"The movement he gave is something Chelsea had been missing" - Ian Wright says he has got a 'lot of respect' for Blues superstar and praised his performance against Crystal Palace 

Ian Wright believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already showing that he can offer Chelsea something different this season.

After netting 11 goals in 17 games for Barcelona following his move from Arsenal in January, Aubameyang signed for the Blues on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The Gabonese striker scored on his Premier League debut for Chelsea with a lovely finish against Crystal Palace.

The west London club have struggled to find a consistent goal scorer in recent seasons and allowed both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to leave in the summer. Lukaku, in particular, was a huge disappointment following his big-money move from Inter Milan and publicly fell out with then-manager Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Gunners legend Ian Wright felt that the Blues have been missing a striker with the movement of Aubameyang. Wright proclaimed (as per Football.London):

"The movement he gave is something Chelsea had been missing, a proper number nine. This [the goal] is where he's fantastic at. [He] got himself to on the right side and instinctively knew where the goal was."

"This is the kind of player Chelsea missed; a centre-forward linking it up. Once [the other players] get used to his movement and what he does, we know that he is very, very clinical. He is going to be a good signing because he's somebody I've got a lot of respect for."

The Gabon international was a fan favorite at Arsenal and became club captain. However, he had his contract terminated by the north London outfit due to disciplinary issues.

Graham Potter 'really impressed' with Chelsea's new striker Aubameyang

The forward's goal helped the Blues secure a much-needed win to kickstart their stuttering season as they secured their first win under new boss Potter against Crystal Palace.

Following the victory at Selhurst Park, Potter was asked about Aubameyang's impact on the game. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss replied (as per Football.London):

“It was an important goal. He has been working hard to get himself up to Premier League fitness and I have been really impressed with him. But any forward will tell you it is important for them to score and it was an important goal for us.”

Chelsea moved up to fifth with the victory over their London rivals, with former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher scoring a spectacular late winner.

