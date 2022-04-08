"The new Barcelona versus Real Madrid" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Manchester City

BBC Sports pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his predictions for the blockbuster Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The sides are set to clash at the Etihad on Sunday in what's billed as a potential title decider with just a point separating them at the top of the league table.

City, the reigning champions, are aiming for their fourth top-flight crown in the last five years, while Jurgen Klopp's troops are looking to add to their 2020 winners' medal.

However, the Reds haven't beaten their counterparts away from home since April 2018 in a Champions League game, while their last league win there came way back in November 2015.

There's more pressure on the Reds here but Lawrenson expects an intense battle between two high-quality sides, whom he also deemed as the new 'Barcelona versus Real Madrid'.

In his predictions for the BBC, he wrote:

"This is the big one. I am expecting a good game because you don't get anything else with two teams as talented as these, and with the way they both play."

City and Liverpool have contested some of the most fierce matches in recent Premier League history, including a 2-2 draw at the Anfield reverse a few months ago.

Lawrenson feels there will be goals in their latest encounter too.

"At different times, one team or the other will be on top - it will just come down to who can take their chances when they come. It will be close, and there will be a few goals."

City will move four points clear if they beat Liverpool with just seven games remaining following this weekend, while the Reds will go two points ahead of the Cityzens with a win.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Anthony Taylor will referee Manchester City vs Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. CONFIRMED: Anthony Taylor will referee Manchester City vs Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. #awlive [pl] 🚨 CONFIRMED: Anthony Taylor will referee Manchester City vs Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. #awlive [pl] https://t.co/4T6AAufmkG

Either way, the title race is on the line here, although Lawrenson feels with a handful of fixtures still to go, this isn't a league decider.

"I don't see it as a title decider because there are still seven games to go after this. Whoever wins, the pressure is still on, but I am going for a draw anyway."

He then predicted a scoreline of 2-2 for the mega-clash

Liverpool and City to opt a cautious approach?

With not much room for error, both sides could approach the game cautiously and indeed play for a draw.

Comparing their remaining fixtures, it's clear that City have a relatively easy road ahead than Liverpool, who're yet to play Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur after this.

Another extraordinary season finale could be on the cards.

