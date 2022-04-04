"The new Diego Maradona" - David Ginola says Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane 'has it all'

Tottenham Hotspur ran riot against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League as they hit the Magpies for five goals, conceding only one in reply. Antonio Conte's side looked like scoring a goal every time they got space and moved into the final-third and were helped by Newcastle's unorganized defending.

Usually, centre-forwards grab headlines when they bang in goals for fun, but Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has more dimensions to his game other than just scoring goals. He delivered a stellar performance without getting on the scoresheet and played a pivotal role in his team's build-up.

Former Spurs and Newcastle winger David Ginola could not stop singing the praises of the England international after the game. Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, he said:

"Spurs are looking very confident. They are relying on their assets and the finishing upfront is amazing. The new playmaker at Spurs is Harry Kane. He is like the new Diego Maradona now. Long passes, short passes, he has it all."

The Tottenham Hotspur No.10 got an assist to show for his excellent vision and creativity as he whipped in a cross which was converted by Matt Doherty. His ability to drop-back and function from midfield is quite unparalleled in football today and he really makes the Spurs team tick with his skills.

Harry Kane vs Newcastle

Jermain Defoe was also sitting alongside Ginola on the panel and was quick to jump on the bandwagon and heap further praise on Kane.

"He [Kane] never loses it. His passing ability is incredible. He’s a complete footballer. Brilliant performance," Defoe added.

Ginola gives his verdict on Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur

The England international had a difficult start to the season but since Antonio Conte's arrival he has been producing the goods on a consistent basis. Although David Ginola was highly impressed by what he saw from the Lilywhites, he doubts whether chasing the top-four every season is enough to keep hold of Harry Kane.

The Frenchman said:

"For a player of his calibre, playing year-in, year-out, just to be in the top four, it's not enough. If he's got propositions in the future to play with clubs who will challenge for and win trophies, that's where he could [leave]. At the end of your career, what you look at is the list of trophies that you won."

Courtesy of this victory, Tottenham Hotspur climbed above local rivals Arsenal in fourth spot, having gained 54 points from their 30 matches. However, they are only superior to the Gunners on goal difference, having played two more games.

Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.

No player has ever won more.



No player has ever won more. Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.No player has ever won more. 👑 Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.No player has ever won more. 👊 https://t.co/LelRzOqnIJ

Mikel Arteta's side are in action against Crystal Palace on Monday night and could leapfrog Spurs again.

