“The new generation was robbed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi” - Nicolas Anelka makes bold claim, expresses concern over future

Former Arsenal and Chelsea attacker Nicolas Anekla believes the current generation of footballers have been robbed by the domination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman believes the legendary duo have made the youngster keen on playing as right or left wingers instead of center forwards.

Speaking on Disrupters, the former Chelsea striker claimed that upcoming players are not interested in becoming natural number 9s in the game anymore as they are more interested in replicating Messi and Ronaldo. He said:

“Today, to find a number 9 there are fewer and fewer. The new generation was robbed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. And Messi and Ronaldo are two offensive players, but not number 9 attackers. All the young people identified with Ronaldo and Messi wanted to start playing either on the left or the right.”

Nicolas Anelka played 364 matches in the Premier League during his spell at Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion. He scored 125 goals for the clubs while adding another 48 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's careers are over, claims Anelka

Nicolas Anelka stated in 2022 that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a long time left in their careers. He believed that the duo had not planned out their exits well.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"This is what happens to players who want to play longer. Their careers are over and I think they both have to be very happy with what they have achieved in the last 15 years. They were above the others and now it is normal for them to slow down. Both of them should have been smarter. They should have thought about taking on a less complicated challenge because you have to make the right decisions to finish on top.”

He added in an interview with RMC Sports that he was surprised that Messi struggled in France more than Ronaldo at Manchester United. He said:

“I was more surprised by Messi than by Ronaldo. I thought Messi would take a walk in France. And Ronaldo would have more difficulties in England because, for me, the Premier League is the most demanding in the world."

Lionel Messi is currently playing at Inter Miami after leaving PSG when his contract expired in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo has also left Manchester United after they terminated his contract and has joined Al Nassr.