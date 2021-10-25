“The new kings on the block” - Chelsea legend Didier Drogba lavishes praise on Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has praised Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for their recent exploits. Both Mane and Salah recently joined Drogba as the only African players with over 100 Premier League goals.

Drogba spent eight years with Chelsea, between 2004 and 2012, before returning in 2014 for another year. The Ivory Coast international played 254 times in the Premier League, netting 104 goals and recording 64 assists. He became the first African player to breach the 100-goal mark in the English top flight.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah broke into that exclusive club this season. While Mane entered the 2021-22 season on 95 Premier League goals, Salah started the campaign on 97.

Both players have endured incredible starts to the new campaign, with the Egyptian, in particular, wowing everyone with his exploits. Salah has scored ten goals in nine appearances for Liverpool this season to overtake Drogba and become the highest-scoring African player in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mane, who was criticised last season for his poor form, has bounced back incredibly this time around. The Senegalese forward has five goals in nine matches for Liverpool this season, just six short of what he managed in 35 Premier League games last term.

Mane is currently third on the list of African goalscorers in the Premier League. He has exactly 100 goals, behind Drogba (104) and Salah (107).

Drogba took to Twitter to laud Mane and Salah's meteoric rise. The Chelsea legend wrote:

"The new KINGS on the block @MoSalah @SMane_Officiel"

Drogba's caption was alongside a retweeted photo posted by the Confederation of African Football's Twitter handle. The photo placed the Chelsea legend at the centre, flanked by the Liverpool duo on either side.

Chelsea and Liverpool in tight battle for the Premier League title this season

While Didier Drogba has lauded the achievements of Salah and Mane, he will hope his former side Chelsea to clinch the title this season ahead of Liverpool. Both the Blues and the Reds have gotten off to scintillating starts this season.

Chelsea are atop the Premier League table after nine games. Thomas Tuchel's side have collected seven wins and accumulated 22 points, losing only to Manchester City and drawing with Liverpool.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in second place with 21 points. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are unbeaten so far this season, having collected six wins and three draws from their nine Premier League games. The Reds have only dropped points against Chelsea, Manchester City and Brentford.

Both sides enjoyed big wins over the weekend as well. Chelsea dismantled Norwich City 7-0 at home, thanks to a Mason Mount hat-trick. Liverpool, on the other hand, beat Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford, with Salah netting thrice.

