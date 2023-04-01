“The new Messi” – Liam Gallagher makes emphatic claim about Manchester City star after 4-1 hammering of Liverpool 

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher compared Manchester City winger Jack Grealish to Lionel Messi for his performance during their 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on April 1.

The Cityzens earned a comeback victory at the Etihad with Grealish scoring the fourth for his team.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the 17th minute. Julian Alvarez, who started in the absence of the injured Erling Haaland, restored parity seven minutes later. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan also got on the scoresheet before Grealish added another.

The former Aston Villa forward was overall impressive throughout the game. Before being substituted at the tail end of the game, he bagged an assist as well. Grealish completed two dribbles and 54 out of his 60 attempted passes. He created one big chance and made one key pass as well.

Gallagher was thoroughly impressed with the Englishman's display against Liverpool as he wrote on Twitter:

"Jack Grealish the new Messi."

Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher Jack Grealish the new Messi Jack Grealish the new Messi

Manchester City are now only five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, courtesy of their big win. The defending champions have amassed 64 points from their 28 league games.

They will return to action on April 8 away against Southampton.

Pep Guardiola made a Lionel Messi joke after Manchester City's win over Burnley

Manchester City demolished Burnley in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on March 19 just before the international break.

Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick during the 6-0 win. Speaking after the match, Guardiola claimed that he substitutes Haaland so that he doesn't break Messi's record.

After Haaland scored five against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola subbed him off. Many claimed the Spaniard did it to protect his former Argentine pupil's record of scoring five goals in a UCL game.

Speaking about Haaland, Guardiola said after the Burnley game (via 90min):

"Eight goals in four days. I played 11 years in Barcelona and scored 11 goals! He did it. It's incredible. I made a substitution to him at three goals to not break the record to Messi in the FA Cup."

Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes