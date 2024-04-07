"The new Thiago", "Can’t play more than twice a month" - Liverpool fans unhappy with 24-year-old star's absence from XI to face Manchester United

Ibrahima Konate's absence from Liverpool's playing XI for the match against Manchester United has angered the Reds supporters. Konate will have to wait for his turn on the bench when they face their rivals at Old Trafford after having only made his way back into the starting lineup against Sheffield United.

With 33 appearances and more than 2,200 minutes played on the pitch this season, Konate has been an important member of Jurgen Klopp's team. His consistency and steady presence in their defence, especially when paired with Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk have proved invaluable.

However, he has struggled with fitness and has dealt with injury difficulties this season, including a muscle ailment and thigh troubles. These injuries have kept him out of action for extended periods of time, as he notably missed out on four games earlier in March.

Jurgen Klopp has now made the decision to start Konate on the bench against Manchester United, opting to play youngster Jarell Quansah alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Some fans have voiced their displeasure with the defender's inability to start such an important game. One fan complained, alluding to Thiago's injury troubles:

"Konate is the new Thiago."

Another fan showed annoyance:

"Konate a crock aged 24. Can’t play more than twice a month. Ledley King vibes."

A third noted:

"konate not starting is a concern"

A fourth said:

"If Konate is fit enough for the bench he should he starting in a game this important."

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United players to get angry ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has asked his players to get "angry" ahead of their rival clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have blown hot and cold this season, which has prevented them from getting into top four so far.

Speaking to the press, he demanded of his players (via GOAL):

"We can play to a very high standard. We can compete with the best and beat the best in the Premier League. When you can do that, you can also do it across Europe. We need to learn how to bring big games over the line."

Ten Hag continued:

"We have to recover very quickly. We have to turn this around. We will be in a positive mood and we will be looking forward. We have to take energy but we will be mad, and angry. From anger, you can take a lot of energy and that is how we have to do it."

Liverpool could return to the top of the Premier League table if they win this match, while Manchester United's top-four hopes will only dwindle further.

