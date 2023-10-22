"The next Messi", "Remember the name" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona teenage debutant Marc Guiu nets winner against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu magicked up a Lionel Messi-esque moment to seal a 1-0 victory for the Blaugrana over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (October 22).

Athletic started brightly and the highly-rated Inaki Williams went close in the fifth minute. Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen did well to deny the Spanish winger.

It was Barcelona's turn to try their luck at goal six minutes later when Ferran Torres surged forward. He found Joao Felix who unleashed a wicked strike that beat Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon but clipped the crossbar.

Simon then produced a magnificent stop to keep Fermin Lopez at bay in the 14th minute. Ilkay Gundogan played Alejandro Balde through down the left flank and his cut-back fell to Lopez but he couldn't put the Blaugrana ahead.

Williams was impressing against the Catalan giants and Ter Stegen was forced into a superb save to deny the in-demand Athletic attacker. He stung the fingertips of the German shot-stopper with a fierce half-volley in the 21st minute.

The two goalkeepers put in excellent performances and Ter Stegen this time used his leg to prevent Williams from netting in the 45+1st minute. It was an even affair between the two sides heading into half-time.

However, Barcelona somehow didn't have the ball in the back of the net in the 57th minute. Felix went close with a curler that was well saved by Simon. The Spanish shot-stopper then immediately denied Lopez afterward.

Lamine Yamal entered the fray in the 60th minute and he should have put Xavi's men in front four minutes later. The Blaugrana's youngest-ever player was played in on goal by Felix but wasted a glaring chance.

Xavi threw on 17-year-old Marc Guiu for his Barca debut in the 79th minute and he scored a fairytale goal just a minute later. Felix slotted the Spanish U17 international through on goal and Simon managed to get a hand to his shot but the ball fell into the back of the net.

It was one of those moments many eventual La Masia superstar graduates have enjoyed and it was vital for Xavi's men. Barcelona now sit third in La Liga, a point behind leaders Real Madrid who they face next week at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One fan compared Guiu to their iconic former No.10 Messi:

"(Marc) Guiu is the next Messi."

Another fan reckons a new Catalan superstar has arrived:

"A new star boy is born. Remember the name Marc Guiu."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as the Barcelona teenager conjured up a moment to cherish in his side's win against Athletic:

Lionel Messi hasn't considered joining Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is wreaking havoc in the MLS.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Lionel Messi hasn't entertained the prospect of returning to Barca on loan. The iconic forward was on the Catalan giants' radar in the summer but opted to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi, 36, has enjoyed an incredible start to his Herons career, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. He captained David Beckham's co-owned franchise to the Leagues Cup in August.

However, Inter Miami failed to reach the MLS playoffs and talk has grown over the Blaugrana legend returning to Camp Nou. That appears to not be in Messi's sights though as he's focused on the Herons, stating:

"I’m proud of Inter Miami’s results this season. We won the first title in the club’s history, we were close to the playoffs. We keep good indications, but we want to be more competitive next season."

Messi spent 16 glorious seasons with Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won 35 major trophies during his spell at Camp Nou.