"The next potential generation of Galacticos" - Stan Collymore suggests Champions League glory could help Real Madrid sign 2 superstars

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore feels that winning the Champions League could help Real Madrid rope in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The footballer-turned-pundit believes Los Blancos need to sign a new-generation of Galacticos to get “themselves back to where they need to be.”

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have a two-goal advantage heading into their Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night (12 April). The Spanish giants, who won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday (6 April), are the favorites to progress to the semi-finals at the expense of the reigning European champions.

Although Collymore has no qualms about the quality of the players at Real's disposal, he thinks the squad needs to be infused with young blood. To sign the likes of Mbappe, Haaland, and other future Galacticos, the Englishman has proposed a simple solution to Madrid - winning the Champions League. Discussing Los Blancos' squad and what their objectives are for the future, Collymore told the Mirror:

“If they win the Champions League this season, this gives them a chance to sell the club to Mbappe, Haaland and the next potential generation of galacticos. Real are creaking at the seams at times with the old guard — Benzema, Bale got booed when he came on against Getafe.”

Collymore, who represented Liverpool between 1995 and 1997, added:

“They have great players, like Barcelona, but they’re players who ordinarily Real or Barca wouldn’t be having at this stage of their careers. They’d be going for the younger versions and this is a great opportunity for Real to be able to reset and say, ‘Even with the financial restrictions we have turned things around and got things back on track money-wise.”

Collymore suggested that Mbappe and Haaland could take Real Madrid to greater heights if they arrive next summer, and must be on the club’s wishlist.

The 51-year-old elaborated:

“We are now the Real Madrid again that you can come to and live out all your dreams. I’m sure Real Madrid will think of Haaland and Mbappe when it comes to getting themselves back to where they need to be.”

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe could form a formidable partnership at Real Madrid

Los Blancos’ interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is no longer a secret. With Mbappe’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to expire at the end of the season, Madrid are hopeful about signing the 23-year-old this summer.

Real's Karim Benzema has emerged as the leading scorer (24) and assist provider (11) in La Liga this season. Mbappe, too, is topping the charts in Ligue 1, in terms of both goals (20) and assists (15). The French duo also show commendable understanding in national colors, always looking for opportunities to find each other.

If Mbappe indeed ends up leaving PSG, he will feel right at home at the Santiago Bernabeu. Benzema, too, will find his perfect partner in crime, someone who can share the burden of delivering match-winning performances in crucial ties. If the stars align, Madridistas could be treated to one of the most rewarding strike partnerships in the modern era.

Real Madrid have also been linked with making a move for Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland, according to the Mirror. It remains to be seen how that story pans out with Manchester City also keen on the Norway international.

