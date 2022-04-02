"The number 1 option" - Dutch journalist provides key update on Manchester United's managerial pursuit

Reputed Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has provided an important update on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

"Erik ten Hag is now the TOP candidate to become the new Manchester United manager, and he is the number 1 option. He will be allowed to leave for a little more than €2 million, which is his release clause."

Ten Hag, along with Mauricio Pochettino, were believed to be the frontrunners for the job at Old Trafford. Based on Verweij's report, it would seem the Dutchman has nosed ahead to land the United gig.

United are looking for a new permanent boss, with interim head coach Ralf Rangnick set to take up a consultancy role at the club after this season.

Manchester United's managerial pursuit

United have struggled to find the right manager since the departure of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. They appointed David Moyes as his immediate replacement but the former Everton boss was sacked before the end of the season.

Two big names in Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho followed him. Van Gaal lifted the FA Cup before getting the sack in 2016. Mourinho was the best of the average lot, winning the EFL Cup, Europa League and Community Shield during his Old Trafford spell.

However, none of them could define United's legacy and things started to crumble despite the silverware. United adopted the opposite approach by bringing in a relatively inexperienced boss who knew what it was like to be a Red Devil.

Enter, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. For a little over three seasons, he appeased the fans and players, but trophies eluded him. The Norwegian got the sack in November 2021, with Rangnick replacing him later that month.

United looking for best of both worlds

Learning from their mistakes, United are now looking for the ideal mix of a manager who has a big reputation but also plays the way the club intends to.

Based on such criteria, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag were shortlisted for the job. Both managers prefer to set up their teams to play fluid, attacking football.

Despite not winning the biggest trophies, both Pochettino and Ten Hag have developed exciting and competitive teams in the past. If given the chance and support at United, they could be ideal signings for the long-term future of the club.

