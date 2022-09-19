"The numbers these two post are nuts" - Gary Lineker wowed as PSG superstar Lionel Messi breaks record held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona legend Gary Lineker has heaped huge praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi after he broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record of non penalty goals scored.

The legendary Argentine found the net in PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais on September 18.

PSG winger Neymar glided past several Les Gones defenders before finding Lionel Messi who curled a delightful effort past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

It was the former Barca forward's sixth goal in 11 appearances so far this season and he is wowing fans with captivating performances.

Ex-Blaugrana striker Lineker was impressed by Messi's goal, which has now taken the Argentine above long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo for non penalty goals scored.

Lineker tweeted:

"With 672 non penalty goals Messi sneaks ahead of Ronaldo having played 150 games fewer. The numbers these two post are nuts."

It has been a magnificent start to the 2022-23 campaign for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner following an unconvincing debut season at the Parc des Princes.

Messi failed to recapture the incredible form that had preceded him at Barcelona.

He managed 38 goals and 14 assists in his final campaign at the Nou Camp.

The Argentinian found the net on 11 occasions last season for PSG whilst contributing 15 assists.

However, Messi is back to his best in Paris colors and is outshining Cristiano Ronaldo, who is having a difficult spell at Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances last season. Ronaldo has managed just one goal in eight appearances thus far this campaign.

Lionel Messi finds his feet in Paris whilst Cristiano Ronaldo stumbles in Manchester

Lionel Messi has made a sensational start to the season

The two iconic forwards have had extremely contrasting campaigns and it is the complete reverse to how the pair fared for their respective clubs last season.

Lionel Messi has even gone on record to state how he found it difficult adapting to a new setting following his Barcelona departure.

He said (via TyC Sports):

"I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me... I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different".

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Messi and Ronaldo without friendly goals. Messi and Ronaldo without friendly goals. https://t.co/AAEIvDWOOz

Meanwhile, there was much speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the summer transfer window.

Many expected the former Real Madrid striker to leave United as a result of the club's lack of Champions League football this season.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has remained at Old Trafford but has disappointed.

His only goal so far has come in the UEFA Europa League against Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff.

