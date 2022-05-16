"The objectives are so big" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino claims Ligue 1 title isn't enough for the club

PSG may have won the Ligue 1 title rather comfortably this season, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it abundantly clear that it isn't enough, considering the club's lofty expectations.

The French giants enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window last year, acquiring Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi. With the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already present, expectations for this season were understandably sky high.

Due to their transfer business, PSG were touted to be one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League even before the start of the season. However, they were ruthlessly ejected out of the competition by Real Madrid in the Round of 16, automatically rendering it a season below expectations. To exacerbate their situation, PSG were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by Nice - also in the Round of 16.

Although they've secured their tenth ever Ligue 1 title this season, the club's expectations will naturally extend far beyond that. Manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted the same and explained that success in the UEFA Champions League remains the club's ultimate objective.

As per France 24, Pochettino addressed the matter in a recent press conference and was reported to have said:

"The objective is always in a club like Paris Saint Germain to win the Champions League.

"The most important (thing) is to try to build something special.

"The important thing is to learn from the experience. This football club is building to win.

Despite what has turned out to be a below-par season, Pochettino believes that his team has what it takes to rebuild and return stronger next season. He is also convinced that it's only a matter of time before the club meets their actual targets. He said:

"I think the players have the mentality to start again and to rebuild again the run to ...compete again.

"It's difficult in a club like Paris Saint Germain because the objectives are so big and when you win the league, sometimes it looks like it's not enough."

He continued:

"Of course for us it's not enough because we also want to win every single competition that we play."

"I think the club is in a very good way, it's only (a matter of) time that the club will achieve what they have planned."

Notably, Pochettino is reportedly set to meet the club's president in the coming days to discuss what the future holds, amid several reports that claim he could be sacked.

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to meet the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid speculation over his future. (Marca - in Spanish) Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to meet the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid speculation over his future. (Marca - in Spanish)

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has 'almost decided' about his future

What next for Kylian Mbappe? Will he remain in Paris or move to Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe's future has been a hot topic of speculation for a while now, with his current contract set to expire this summer. Although PSG are desperate to retain the young superstar, Mbappe has repeatedly been linked with Real Madrid, and many expect him to make the switch this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions have repeatedly made it clear that they wish to retain him, and several reports have claimed that the French giants have made multiple lucrative offers to tie him down for the near future.

Mbappe himself had earlier said that a decision would only be made after the current season, but with not long left now, he claims to have almost decided his future. While PSG's faithful fans will hope and pray that he stays, Real Madrid fans are understood to be growing increasingly optimistic about luring him away from France this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.



…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. Kylian Mbappé: “I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided”.“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. Kylian Mbappé: “I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. https://t.co/ciSEicr39Z

