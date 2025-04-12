“The one for me for Arsenal” - Ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole backs Gunners to move for 26-year-old star ahead of Alexander Isak

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole has advised Arsenal to abandon their pursuit of Alexander Isak in favour of signing Blues target Victor Osimhen in the summer. The Nigerian striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer after failing to find an agreement with Chelsea last year.

Osimhen is set to be available for a summer switch as he nears the end of his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray. The striker fell out with parent club Napoli and is certain to be sold to the highest bidder in the summer.

Joe Cole has urged the Gunners to take advantage of the opportunity and sign the striker, who he described as 'perfect' for them. He acknowledged their interest in Isak, but pointed out that the Swede may be out of their reach financially.

“Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey and he’s banging in goals. But he looks perfect for Arsenal for me. Isak yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option, Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal.”

Victor Osimhen has been in sensational form for Galatasaray this season, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in only 33 appearances. His goals have put him on top of the goal scoring charts in Turkiye, and he appears set to lead his side to the Turkish Super Lig title.

Mikel Arteta's side have their sights set on Isak for the summer but will be unwilling to pay his £150 million asking price. Osimhen could be available for half of this amount, but Chelsea also retain an interest in the 26-year-old.

Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs interested in PL sensation - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are among a number of clubs that have submitted inquiries to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen in the summer, as per David Ornstein. The Spanish teenager is one of the most wanted players in Europe, with several clubs lining up for his signature.

The report from Ornstein has revealed that in addition to both sides, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid have all contacted the representatives of the 19-year-old. The youngster has a £50 million release clause that will become active in the summer, making negotiations for his signature straightforward.

Huijsen joined the Cherries last summer and has quickly developed into one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe. He has played in Italy with Juventus and AS Roma despite his age, and has already made his senior Spain debut.

