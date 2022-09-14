“The only one to blame,” “Killed that game” – Barcelona fans raise their voice against superstar after ‘really bad’ performance in 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich

Barcelona fans have reason to be very unhappy with their 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians showing their clinical side in the Champions League clash.

While the Blaugrana's great start to the season was badly dented due to their poor overall display, Barca fans were quick to slam Robert Lewandowski in particular.

The former Bayern forward made the switch to Camp Nou in the summer and started the season brightly, scoring six goals in five La Liga appearances. He has also impressed in the Champions League, where he scored three goals against Viktoria Plzen in their opening match of the continental campaign.

However, against his former employers on the night, Lewandowski was found wanting, with the new Barcelona man taking seven shots at goal and scoring none. His inability to find the net did not sit well with the Barca fans, who took to Twitter to slam his efforts. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Mukomana weMberengwa 🇿🇼 @VellasMsizaJr



No bro, Lewandowski is missing Bayern. “Bayern are missing Lewandowski” they saidNo bro, Lewandowski is missing Bayern. “Bayern are missing Lewandowski” they saidNo bro, Lewandowski is missing Bayern. 😭

Franklin. @_asantekente Pedri then Lewandowski really disappoint herh. Pedri then Lewandowski really disappoint herh.

Victor @rayce_ix



Also, the nerves got to Lewandowski Dembele on the left and on the right wing are two different players.Also, the nerves got to Lewandowski #BayernBarca Dembele on the left and on the right wing are two different players.Also, the nerves got to Lewandowski #BayernBarca

〽️𝐮𝕟𝕚ᵏ ⚡️ 𝚂𝙴𝚇𝚃𝚄𝙿𝙻𝙴 𝚆𝙸𝙽𝙽𝙴𝚁𝚂 🏆 @MuNikFCB Lewandowski being pocketed by the Bayern backline is better than most porn available Lewandowski being pocketed by the Bayern backline is better than most porn available 😉

ㄥ乇ㄖ @Lil_Mr_Dynamite @blaugrhana You know. The truth is. As much as lewandowski is an amazing player. When he has stinkers. Its really really bad. @blaugrhana You know. The truth is. As much as lewandowski is an amazing player. When he has stinkers. Its really really bad.

Tega💀 @Tegadolce Good game boys na lewandowski kill us Good game boys na lewandowski kill us

9 ⚡ @RL9Culer Real Madrid will always be better than us. We literally dont have a good mentality and a good fighting comeback...



Bottlers. The only one to blame is Lewandowski. You piece of shit Real Madrid will always be better than us. We literally dont have a good mentality and a good fighting comeback...Bottlers. The only one to blame is Lewandowski. You piece of shit

Duke of Offa 💙❤ @hardekunleyyy Lewandowski killed that game Lewandowski killed that game

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 2-0

The Bavarians went into the match with a fine recent record against the Catalans, winning the last four meetings between the sides with 14 goals and only conceding two.

The match also marked Robert Lewandowski's return to the Allianz Arena following his departure this summer. Despite both teams being in fine form domestically this season, they failed to find the back of the net in a quiet first half.

Barca edged their hosts in terms of possession and chances created in the first half, but the visitors were unable to secure the opening goal. Notably, an injury to Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was the major highlight in the half.

The hosts would reorganize at half-time and, following the introduction of Leon Goretzka for Marcel Sabitzer in the second half, they took the lead. Two goals in four minutes for Die Bayern saw them edge closer to victory against Barcelona on the night.

Lucas Hernandez scored a header from a Joshua Kimmich corner on 50 minutes before Leroy Sane doubled their lead after being played through brilliantly by Jamal Musiala.

The scoreline remained 2-0 in favor of the hosts and Barcelona had to endure a fifth consecutive loss to the Bavarians at the final whistle. Lewandowski will head back to Catalonia with a stinging defeat at the hands of his former employers.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich will hope to build on the result over their Catalan visitors with aspirations of lifting the whole competition at its conclusion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat