“The only one that he’s had and it’s worked is Lewandowski” – Darren Bent makes bold claim about Guardiola and centre-forwards ahead of Haaland’s Manchester City switch

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland ahead of the summer transfer window. However, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent is unsure how the Norwegian will get along with City boss Pep Guardiola.

It is an open secret that Guardiola has a rich history of fall-outs with top strikers. The likes of Sergio Aguero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are good examples. Hence, Bent is eager to see whether Haaland's connection with the Spaniard will be any different.

The Englishman told talkSPORT, as quoted by Evening Standard:

“It’ll be interesting to see the dynamic between him and Pep. When you look at Pep and centre-forwards, I know he had Lionel Messi, but the only one that he’s had and it’s worked is Lewandowski at Bayern. Zlatan at Barcelona and that didn’t quite work, he had David Villa at Barcelona but he put him out wide and even towards the end with [Sergio] Aguero he phased him out."

Bent went further to admit that Haaland's arrival would give Manchester City a big advantage due to his prolificacy in front of goal. The Englishman, however, remains concerned as to how Guardiola is going to deploy the Norwegian at the Etihad. He said:

“So I’m not sure how Pep wants to work with a centre forward. This is not a centre forward who can work wide right and wide left, he is an out and out number nine. I think it gives City a huge advantage because you’re talking about a guy who scores goals every single time he steps onto a football pitch, but I’m really interested to see how Pep is going to use him.”

Erling Haaland to Manchester City: details of the transfer

The striker will ply his trade in the Premier League next season

According to Goal, Erling Haaland will be joining Manchester City on a five-year deal when the transfer window reopens in the summer. The Cityzens are said to have agreed to pay the player's release clause worth £51 million.

So far this season, the Norwegian has made 29 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions, recording 28 goals and eight assists to his name.

His numbers could potentially skyrocket next season with Manchester City. This is because he will play alongside some of the finest playmakers in the world in Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

