"The one" - Jofre Mateu chooses between Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the Ballon d'Or award (Exclusive)

Jofre Mateu has selected Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as a potential winner of this year's Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona midfielder was also given the option to select from Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the prestigious award. However, Mateu decided to go with the French forward instead.

Benzema has been one of the main reasons for Real Madrid's success this season and his hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea are one of the reasons why Los Blancos find themselves in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 34-year-old striker's exploits this season haven't gone unnoticed, with many fans and pundits claiming he should win this year's Ballon d'Or.

During a recent interaction with the media, Mateu also agreed to this and explained why Benzema should win the prestigious award.

The former Barcelona midfielder said that without the Frenchman in the team, Madrid would look like a completely different outfit. He also praised Benzema for the responsibility and work rate produced this season.

"Between these players now for me Karim Benzema is the one. You know the stats, the numbers, how is it that he's the only man in his team. The other players are important in their teams as well. But when Benzema is not in the XI, Real Madrid is a completely different team and I think City and Liverpool has other chances."

"So, I think Real Madrid, a huge club depending in such a huge percentage on one player and how fit he is. The responsibility he's showing, how he works for his teammates and if he achieves the title, La Liga is going to be Real Madrid's, if there's a chance to win the UCL for Real Madrid, then without a doubt Benzema will be the Ballon d'Or (winner)."

"If not, we can probably discuss it and probably Sadio Mane, AFCON with the national team and it's probably going to depend on the PL and then the UCL, for me Benzema first and then Sadio Mane," said Mateu.

Former Real Madrid teammate Mesut Ozil also believes that Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or

After scoring a brace against Manchester City in their 4-3 Champions League semi-final first leg loss, Benzema received praise from all corners.

He was also able to excite his former Madrid teammate Mesut Ozil, who said that the Frenchman deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

With 14 goals in the Champions League, Los Blancos will be hoping that their talismanic Frenchman can inspire them to make another comeback in the semi-final second leg and help them reach the final of the competition.

