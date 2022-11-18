“The one that makes the game, that can make assists, can score” – Paul Pogba names 3 midfielders he admires in world football 

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba recently named Toni Kroos, Marco Verratti, and Thiago Alcantara as the three best midfielders in the world.

In a conversation with Wahed on the Muslim Money Guys podcast, the former Manchester United midfielder picked the aforementioned trio for their versatility .

He said (via Daily Mail):

"Toni Kroos, Marco Verratti, Thiago Alcantara, because they’re not holding midfielders and they’re not No 10, they’re box-to-box, the one that makes the game, that can make assists, can score."

Pogba won't be at the World Cup after sustaining a meniscus injury during Juventus' pre-season. He had to undergo surgery and hasn't recovered in time for the showpiece event in Qatar.

Ironically , the three players he named as the best midfielders will also not be at the World Cup.

Germany's Kroos has already retired from international football. Verratti's Italy didn't qualify for the quadrennial tournament. Thiago, meanwhile, was snubbed from Spain's final 26-man squad by Luis Enrique.

Paul Pogba's agent speaks about the player's future in Juventus

Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta is confident that the Frenchman will repay Juventus' faith with his performances on the pith. Speaking to MARCA, she said (via Football Italia):

“Paul has always been very clear about what he expected from Mino [Raiola] and me, He is a fighter, a man with great character. He knows what he can and what he can’t do. He is very serious, a great professional. For him, the faith that Juve put in him is a responsibility. He understands perfectly what his responsibility is in football. When something bad happens in his life, he thinks about it and how to solve it. He suffers for not being at the World Cup, but he knows that at the end of the day, he has to wake up and continue recovering. He wants to play to give Juventus what they deserve.”

God had another plan for me. I will be supporting my team, my nation, my country from far away but my heart is with them! Best of luck to all the selected players

She also spoke about the passing of Pogba's former agent Mino Raiola, saying:

“We miss Mino, we lived in Mino’s world, he was a massive reference point. It’s been very difficult for all of us, “The players also miss Mino and me too. We are facing his absence together. Football has changed a lot, we must adapt to new rules, it’s becoming more universal."

Pogba joined Juventus on a free transfer for the second time in his career in the summer.

