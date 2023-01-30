“The one we played the worst” – Lionel Messi snubs Saudi Arabia defeat as he picks ‘most difficult’ game of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has not chosen the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners' 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia as the nation's worst game at the tournament. La Abiceleste suffered a shock loss at the hands of Herve Renard's Middle Eastern side.

Messi scored a 10th-minute penalty to open the scoring, but Saudi Arabia pulled off what many call the biggest shock in World Cup history. Saleh Alshehri's 48th effort and Salem Aldawsari's 53rd-minute strike secured a memorable 2-1 comeback win for the Saudis in Group B.

Yet, the PSG attacker doesn't think that defeat was Argentina's most difficult game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Instead, he chose a 2-0 Group B win over Mexico that sealed their place in the last 16. He told La Nacion:

“The match with Mexico was the most difficult and the one we played the worst for all that it entailed having to win yes or yes."

Argentina were the victors but it was not a performance many La Abiceleste fans were particularly fond of. Lionel Scaloni's first-half display was dire as they lacked firepower and seemed out of ideas. Their place in the last 16 was at stake, and they weren't playing as one of the tournament's favorites.

However, Lionel Messi sprung into life in the 64th minute, sending a brilliant strike past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The legendary attacker then set up Enzo Fernandez to send Argentina into the next round.

Messi eventually triumphed in Qatar, lifting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career. He was also awarded the competition's Golden Ball for his exploits, in which he managed seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Lionel Messi's longtime friend Sergio Aguero tips the PSG attacker to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Aguero tips Lionel Messi to be at the next FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi had insisted before the 2022 FIFA World Cup that it would be his last appearance at the international tournament. He stated:

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made."

However, since lifting the trophy in the Middle East, many are eager for Messi to continue playing in the world's most illustrious international competition. The next one arrives in 2026, and the Argentine will be 38.

Yet, Aguero, who played alongside Messi for 15 years in the national team, believes he can make it to the next tournament. The Manchester City legend said (via ESPN):

“If he continues with this routine, I think he can easily reach [the 2026 World Cup]; in the end, it’s all from the head, from the mentality."

He added:

“But you never know, out there, he wants to relax and he’s tired and you have to respect him. But for now, he enjoys himself. But taking care of yourself can … it’s three more years. In this World Cup he showed that being physically fit can be done.”

