"The one who has real, real talent" - Graeme Souness names the one Manchester United player who could get into Liverpool starting XI

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed that Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player who would get into the current Liverpool squad. Souness' former club lost 4-3 to the Red Devils on Sunday, March 17, in the FA Cup quarterfinals, with their quadruple dreams coming to an end.

Even though Erik ten Hag's side got the better of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Souness doesn't believe that Manchester United have too much quality in their squad.

The Scotsman insisted that Bruno Fernandes is the only player from their side who would make the Liverpool or Manchester City squad. Souness said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“Yeah, I think we are. The one who has real, real talent is Fernandes but there are things about you that frustrate you, he shows disappointment too readily. Him in a different environment… I think he would get in both the City squad and the Liverpool squad. Would he get in the first 11? Not so sure. But he has qualities."

Bruno Fernandes is arguably the best signing Manchester United have made in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Red Devils have mostly splashed the cash on the wrong players, with Fernandes being one of the rare ones they got right.

While the Portugal international cost the Red Devils a hefty £67.6 million transfer fee, he made an immediate impact after joining the club in January 2020. The 29-year-old has been the primary source of creativity for the 20-time English champions while also contributing with plenty of goals.

Fernandes has scored 72 goals and provided 63 assists in 223 appearances for Manchester United till date. He currently serves as the captain for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United in advanced contract talks with highly rated youngster - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks with youngster Kobbie Mainoo as they look to tie the wonderkid down to a long-term deal. The 18-year-old played a key role for Erik ten Hag's side as they overcame rivals Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Mainoo has been sensational for the Red Devils this season, having made his breakthrough to the first team. The 18-year-old has so far featured 20 times for the club's senior team, scoring twice in the process, and has caught the eye with his all-round ability in the middle of the park.

Mainoo signed his last contract extension with Manchester United in February 2023, which runs until 2027. However, he is expected to secure a much improved deal this time out following his stunning showings in the first team.