"The one that stands out" - Mikael Silvestre names Manchester United's player of the season so far

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has named Christian Eriksen as the Red Devils' player of the season so far. The Danish playmaker joined Manchester United on a free transfer this summer after the expiration of his deal with Brentford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been impressive for Erik ten Hag's side so far this campaign. The Danish international has caught the eye with his creativity and composure while playing a deeper role than usual.

Former France international Mikael Silvestre has hailed Eriksen as Manchester United's player of the season so far. The former Arsenal defender has claimed that Eriksen has added a whole new dimension to the Red Devils' midfield ranks with his unique skillset.

Silvestre told Betting Expert:

“His positioning, his transition play. I’ve been impressed with his defensive attitude and efforts. I think Christian Eriksen has been the best so far. He fitted straight into the team and brought what he does best in midfield."

"He’s been excellent on both sides of the game. He’s the one that stands out so far.”

United Tori @Utdtori OFFICIAL: Christian Eriksen dey the Denmark squad for the World Cup squad.



Manchester united players wey dey go world cup so far:



- Alex Telles

- Antony

- Fred

- Casemiro

- Eriksen

- Maguire.



Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark against Finland in the 2020 UEFA European Championship. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and saw his Inter Milan contract terminated due to Serie A regulations relating to the device.

The midfielder made his comeback to football in style, signing a six-month deal with Brentford in January. Eriksen was then snapped up by Manchester United in the summer on a free transfer and has impressed in the middle of the park.

The Danish international has played 18 games for the Red Devils this campaign and has provided five assists. The flamboyant midfielder has been named in the provisional 21-man Denmark squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United are looking to sign a right-back in January

United are reportedly keen to sign a new right-back in January as they look to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman has failed to impress at Old Trafford following his £50 million move from Crystal Palace in 2019.

The former Crystal Palace full-back lost his place to Diogo Dalot last season under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Ten Hag has also shown his faith in Dalot since his arrival.

Wan-Bissaka has played just four minutes of football this campaign. He has been included in the match-day squad on just three occasions in the Premier League so far this season.

