“The one that suffered the most” - Solskjaer names ex-Manchester United star who struggled due to Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in 2021 came at the expense of Edinson Cavani.

Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford when the Red Devils agreed on a deal with Juventus in August 2021. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was immediately integrated into Solskjaer's starting lineup. His return was viewed as the missing piece for United to reclaim their place at the top of English football.

However, this was problematic for Cavani who had been Manchester United's target man. The Uruguayan's profile suited the brand of football Solskjaer had implemented with an emphasis on pressing.

Cavani managed 17 goals and six assists in 39 games across competitions during the 2020-21 season. But, he found game time hard to come by following Ronaldo's arrival.

Solskjaer touched on this in an interview with Manchester United legend Gary Neville on Stick To Football. He said:

"Edinson Cavani was the one that suffered the most when Cristiano came in – we’d played and got Edinson into a certain way of understanding the way we played."

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a prolific first season back at Old Trafford, registering 24 goals in 39 games across competitions. But, United faltered and Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 after a 4-1 loss to Watford.

Solskjaer explained the amount of football Ronaldo demanded when returning to the 13-time Premier League champions:

"Cristiano – when you know him and speak to him, he wanted to play three out of four games, he realised he’s getting older as well. But when you leave him out once, he’s not happy!"

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo's return led to Cavani playing a bit-part role in the 2021-22 campaign. He started just eight of 20 games across competitions, managing a disappointing two goals and one assist.

The former Paris Saint-Germain frontman left United at the end of that season when his contract expired. He joined La Liga side Valencia before heading to Argentinian outfit Boca Juniors last summer.

Dimitar Berbatov felt Edinson Cavani was treated unfairly after Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo rarely started alongside Edinson Cavani.

Cavani not only gave up his place in Manchester United's first team when Cristiano Ronaldo returned but also his No.7 shirt. The Portuguese icon is synonymous with the Red Devils' iconic shirt number.

The veteran striker wore the No.21 shirt during his final season at Old Trafford. He admitted in May 2022 that he would've looked for another club if he knew Ronaldo was joining.

Dimitar Berbatov gave his take on Cavani's reduced minutes as a result of Ronaldo's return. The former Manchester United striker felt the situation was unfair (via All Football):

"It's not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It's not fair but this happens in football."

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo remained with the Red Devils until November 2022 but was handed a more withdrawn role the following season under Erik ten Hag. The iconic forward left United for a second time and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January 2023.