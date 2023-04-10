"The others will win the Ballon d’Or, but he is the genius" – When Fabio Capello made emphatic claim on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach Fabio Capello once made an emphatic claim on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate. The Italian tactician hailed the Argentine maestro as a genius and explained what sets him apart from his Portuguese counterpart.

It was in March 2021 when Capello made the remark. Lionel Messi was still a Barcelona player and the Blaugrana had just been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 by PSG after suffering a 5-2 defeat on aggregate.

Speaking at the time, Capello insisted that the Argentine superstar remains football's finest player despite his side's elimination from Europe's elite club competition. The Italian explained that the then Barcelona captain has something that other footballers lack and that sets him apart.

The Italian was quoted as saying by Bitbol (a Latin American media outlet):

"The Messi that we saw last night is a phenomenon that the goalkeeper and Marquinhos stopped. However, Messi is a footballer with something different. He showed once again that he has something more than the others and that he is an absolute genius."

Fabio Capello went on to explain that other footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, will win the prestigious Ballon d'Or accolade, but Lionel Messi will be football's ultimate genius. The Italian also highlighted a couple of qualities that make the Argentine superstar the genius that he is.

He said:

"The others will win the Ballon d'Or, as Cristiano Ronaldo did, but he, Messi, is the genius because he does things with quality and speed that are unthinkable for others. He uses his feet as others use their hands. Last night I saw a great Messi and a beautiful Barcelona."

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won a combined 12 Ballon d'Or awards so far, the most by any duo in football history. The Argentine has won the accolade seven times while the Portuguese has won it on five occasions.

Jamie Redknapp chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Redknapp also had his say on the GOAT debate.

Speaking after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, former Tottenham player Jamie Redknapp picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.

He, however, urged those who believed otherwise not to change their stance simply because of the outcome of the World Cup. He said:

"Messi has got that god given talent that he's got. But other people will say Ronaldo has worked for everything he's got, he's been phenomenal for so many years, he's done it in so many different leagues."

"So if you think Ronaldo is the best player in the world, don't change your mind because Messi has won the World Cup, it is upto you whatever you believe. Now, Messi is, for me, the best."

Lionel Messi's Argentina won the 2022 World Cup by beating France in the final on penalties.

