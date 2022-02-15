“The most overrated player in history” – Piers Morgan accuses Manchester United legend of being ‘a fame-hungry snail’ in explosive Twitter rant

Piers Morgan has launched an explosive attack on Manchester United legend David Beckham, labeling the former England captain "the most overrated player in history."

During his playing career at Manchester United, Beckham amassed 85 goals and 106 assists in 388 matches across all competitions. He has 127 goals and 210 assists in 718 club appearances over the course of his career.

However, Morgan does not appear to be impressed by those numbers. In response to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker, who tweeted his admiration for Beckham, the controversial TV presenter posted:

"Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn't have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

"You might want to suck up to him, for whatever reason, but Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn't have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench."

He continued:

"Take away the crossing & free-kicks, he was a fame-hungry snail with dumb haircuts who only won that much because of the truly great players around him."

Morgan's harsh words drew the ire of many in the footballing world. However, the 56-year-old stood firm in his opinion of the former Manchester United captain. He continued:

"Beckham would get nowhere near an all-time England XI and as for his 6 clubs, he wouldn’t make an all-time United, Real Madrid, Milan or PSG team & would struggle to make Preston’s. But on a positive note, he would get into LA Galaxy’s."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

"Well no, because Ronaldo's the greatest player in history and can do everything better than Beckham. But it would be like taking away your goal-hanging & tap-ins… you'd be lucky to make Leicester's all-time XI without those…"

Morgan finished his tirade by even calling Lionel Messi overrated:

"Just to clarify, my opinion of Beckham’s football prowess is nothing personal… I think Messi’s overrated too."

Was Manchester United icon David Beckham overrated?

David Beckham is widely considered to be an English icon

Piers Morgan's claim that David Beckham is overrated opens up an interesting debate.

Beckham has won numerous titles in a career spanning 22 years. These include six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a UEFA Champions League trophy, a La Liga title, a Ligue 1 title, and two MLS Cups. He was also the runner-up in the 1999 Ballon d'Or.

The Englishman played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and LA Galaxy during his glittering career.

He was knighted in 2003 for his services to football, having captained the England national team for six years.

SPORTbible @sportbible

"David Beckham slander will not be allowed.



The man was unbelievable."



David Beckham slander will not be allowed.The man was unbelievable. https://t.co/ndIJ3OlktQ

For many, Beckham is one of football's most important players. Several fans grew up wearing a Manchester United kit with his name on the back, but Morgan is seemingly not a fan.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh