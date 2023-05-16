"The owner of AC Milan", "Where was Rafael Leao?" - Twitter explodes as Inter Milan seal their place in the Champions League final

Inter Milan sealed their place in the UEFA Champions League final with a 1-0 (3-0 aggregate) victory over cross-city rivals AC Milan on Tuesday (May 16).

Lautaro Martinez grabbed the winner at the San Siro in the second half as Simone Inzaghi's men secured a semifinal win over the Rossoneri that was never really in doubt. However, Stefano Pioli's side did go close early on when Brahim Diaz's tame effort was saved by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 11th minute. The Spaniard should have done much better with his effort.

Rafael Leao returned from injury having missed the first leg and he spurned a golden opportunity to get AC Milan back into the tie. The Portuguese forward broke clear of Mateo Darmian but his left-footed strike sailed past Onana's goal in the 37th minute.

There was then a close shave at both ends with Rossonerri goalkeeper Mike Maignan making a superb save to deny Martinez's header in the 39th minute. Pioli's men would live to rue the number of chances they missed in the first half.

Martinez sealed Inter Milan's place in the Champions League final in the 74th minute. The Argentine forward played a clever one-two with Romelu Lukaku before firing past Maignan at his near post.

The game then petered out with Inter knowing they were heading to Istanbul for the final and their rivals admitting defeat. It means the Nerazzurri will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid at the Ataturk Stadium on June 10.

One fan lauded Martinez by alluding to him being AC Milan's kryptonite. The Argentine now has eight goals in 14 games across competitions against the Rossonerri:

"The owner of AC Milan."

Another fan asked where Leao was amid his quiet showing on his return from injury:

"Where was rafael leao when it mattered the most? Yea."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Inter Milan booking their place in this season's Champions League final:

433 @433 INTER ARE GOING TO ISTANBUL 🧳 INTER ARE GOING TO ISTANBUL 🧳🎫 https://t.co/n1HTS6GHRJ

Flex🥤 @Flexdeyforyou Where was rafael leao when it mattered the most? Yea Where was rafael leao when it mattered the most? Yea

Ray @raymanbets No where near, AC Milan so so poor tonight. No where near, AC Milan so so poor tonight.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Status. Lautaro Martinez has now scored 10 Champions League goals for Inter, that’s as many as Samuel Eto’o.Status. Lautaro Martinez has now scored 10 Champions League goals for Inter, that’s as many as Samuel Eto’o.Status. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wwH0sQeN3W

𝐒𝐀𝐌 💎 @FcbxSam lautaro martinez anytime he isn't wearing an argentina jersey

lautaro martinez anytime he isn't wearing an argentina jersey https://t.co/tkNKkForhD

Troll Football @TrollFootball Inter against AC Milan in 2023:



Games played: 4

Wins: 4 Inter against AC Milan in 2023:Games played: 4Wins: 4 https://t.co/hqnzzt3cdV

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live



68 touches (Inter most)

40 passes completed (Inter most)

14x possession won (most)

9 duels won (most)

8 final third entries (Inter most)

6 crosses (most)

2 take-ons completed (joint-most)

2 chances created



At the heart of it all. Hakan Çalhanoglu's game by numbers vs Milan:68 touches (Inter most)40 passes completed (Inter most)14x possession won (most)9 duels won (most)8 final third entries (Inter most)6 crosses (most)2 take-ons completed (joint-most)2 chances createdAt the heart of it all. Hakan Çalhanoglu's game by numbers vs Milan:68 touches (Inter most)40 passes completed (Inter most)14x possession won (most)9 duels won (most)8 final third entries (Inter most)6 crosses (most)2 take-ons completed (joint-most)2 chances createdAt the heart of it all. 👊 https://t.co/gNvjTgW7nE

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



ITALIA. Inter have become the first Italian side to reach the Champions League Final since Juventus in 2017. It’s Inter’s first Final since 2010.ITALIA. Inter have become the first Italian side to reach the Champions League Final since Juventus in 2017. It’s Inter’s first Final since 2010.ITALIA. 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 https://t.co/2y0Zylr5ve

Paddy Power @paddypower Lukaku making Chelsea pay his beloved Inter €100m for him, before almost immediately going back to Inter on loan and helping them to a Champions League final is top, top trolling. Lukaku making Chelsea pay his beloved Inter €100m for him, before almost immediately going back to Inter on loan and helping them to a Champions League final is top, top trolling.

🇪🇬 @FaroukPSV | Generational player 🤩 | The New Face of Serie A🥶 | PR7's Regen



#INTMIL Rafael Leao CL Semifinals Highlights vs Inter Milan| Generational player 🤩 | The New Face of Serie A🥶 | PR7's Regen Rafael Leao CL Semifinals Highlights vs Inter Milan🔥 | Generational player 🤩 | The New Face of Serie A🥶 | PR7's Regen 🇵🇹#INTMIL https://t.co/y0UGzKbGdm

Trey @UTDTrey Inter Milan in the final, am I watching the Europa league lmao Inter Milan in the final, am I watching the Europa league lmao

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 @BallinKy_ Inter Milan to score the first goal against Man City and park the bus the whole game. Inter Milan to score the first goal against Man City and park the bus the whole game. https://t.co/4iU1Nww7tQ

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



Lets make it happen again boys 🖤 The last time Inter made the Champions League FinalsLets make it happen again boys 🖤 The last time Inter made the Champions League Finals 😍🏆Lets make it happen again boys 🖤💙 https://t.co/XJeSRSwbhz

Franco 🇦🇷 @_franco30_ Inter vs Milan highlights - Champions League 2023

Inter vs Milan highlights - Champions League 2023 https://t.co/dUUig39pza

Siavoush Fallahi @SiavoushF There’s a generation of Inter fans that grew up being mocked for never winning. That lost against Milan on away goals in a derby semifinal & saw Milan win the CL. All this traumatized them for years. It effected all of Inter’s identity. Throw it all into the bin. Derby kings There’s a generation of Inter fans that grew up being mocked for never winning. That lost against Milan on away goals in a derby semifinal & saw Milan win the CL. All this traumatized them for years. It effected all of Inter’s identity. Throw it all into the bin. Derby kings

FN @FansNerazzurri 8 CLEAN SHEETS, NEW RECORD ONANA AT INTER. 8 CLEAN SHEETS, NEW RECORD ONANA AT INTER. https://t.co/LiJ0a75x3T

IM🇵🇹 @Iconic_Mourinho Inter making it to a CL final back at the top of world football as underdogs all these years later Inter making it to a CL final back at the top of world football as underdogs all these years later😪 https://t.co/FS8cu2xA7C

Kierre Palulu 🌶️ #CLfinalist @Alezzzzio7 giving Inter the pass to their 4th CL title (it’s gonna happen) without putting up a real fight like that is the absolute worst chapter of this club’s history.



it’s inexcusable and unforgivable. giving Inter the pass to their 4th CL title (it’s gonna happen) without putting up a real fight like that is the absolute worst chapter of this club’s history.it’s inexcusable and unforgivable.

Ele @EleModric Inter in the Champions League final after facing Porto, Benfica and Milan Inter in the Champions League final after facing Porto, Benfica and Milan https://t.co/AIH6YkYmw5

𝐌𝐔𝐈𝐙 𝟐.𝟎 🪴 @GbangerMuiz Lukaku after Inter wins the UCL & he remembers he has to go back to Chelsea : Lukaku after Inter wins the UCL & he remembers he has to go back to Chelsea : https://t.co/RbVKNONuxR

Ivan Perisic spotted at Inter Milan's Champions League semifinal clash with AC Milan

Perisic was a spectator at the San Siro.

Former Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic was a visitor at the San Siro and watched his former club advance to the Champions League final. The Croatian departed the Nerazurri last summer and joined Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Perisic has struggled at Spurs amid their poor season and there are question marks over his future. He is contracted to the Premier League club until 2024 but Gazzetta dello Sport reports he could head back to Inter this summer.

He has featured 43 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing 12 assists for the Lilywhites. Perisic was a hit for Inzaghi's side during his two years at the club. He made 254 appearances winning the Serie A title once.

Poll : 0 votes