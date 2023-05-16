"The owner of AC Milan", "Where was Rafael Leao?" - Twitter explodes as Inter Milan seal their place in the Champions League final

Inter Milan sealed their place in the UEFA Champions League final with a 1-0 (3-0 aggregate) victory over cross-city rivals AC Milan on Tuesday (May 16).
Lautaro Martinez grabbed the winner at the San Siro in the second half as Simone Inzaghi's men secured a semifinal win over the Rossoneri that was never really in doubt. However, Stefano Pioli's side did go close early on when Brahim Diaz's tame effort was saved by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 11th minute. The Spaniard should have done much better with his effort.
Rafael Leao returned from injury having missed the first leg and he spurned a golden opportunity to get AC Milan back into the tie. The Portuguese forward broke clear of Mateo Darmian but his left-footed strike sailed past Onana's goal in the 37th minute.
There was then a close shave at both ends with Rossonerri goalkeeper Mike Maignan making a superb save to deny Martinez's header in the 39th minute. Pioli's men would live to rue the number of chances they missed in the first half.
Martinez sealed Inter Milan's place in the Champions League final in the 74th minute. The Argentine forward played a clever one-two with Romelu Lukaku before firing past Maignan at his near post.
The game then petered out with Inter knowing they were heading to Istanbul for the final and their rivals admitting defeat. It means the Nerazzurri will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid at the Ataturk Stadium on June 10.
One fan lauded Martinez by alluding to him being AC Milan's kryptonite. The Argentine now has eight goals in 14 games across competitions against the Rossonerri:
"The owner of AC Milan."
Another fan asked where Leao was amid his quiet showing on his return from injury:
"Where was rafael leao when it mattered the most? Yea."
Here's how Twitter reacted to Inter Milan booking their place in this season's Champions League final:
Ivan Perisic spotted at Inter Milan's Champions League semifinal clash with AC Milan
Former Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic was a visitor at the San Siro and watched his former club advance to the Champions League final. The Croatian departed the Nerazurri last summer and joined Tottenham Hotspur.
However, Perisic has struggled at Spurs amid their poor season and there are question marks over his future. He is contracted to the Premier League club until 2024 but Gazzetta dello Sport reports he could head back to Inter this summer.
He has featured 43 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing 12 assists for the Lilywhites. Perisic was a hit for Inzaghi's side during his two years at the club. He made 254 appearances winning the Serie A title once.