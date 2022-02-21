"The pain was too strong" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on 3 players ahead of Lille clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Mason Mount is unlikely to play against Lille. However, Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature in the mid-week clash against the Ligue 1 side.

The UCL holders will host the French side in the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Although Chelsea’s performances have not been great of late, they have managed to pick up important wins.

Their victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday was the first time Tuchel’s side won back-to-back league games since October last year.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea

Sunday: Liverpool [n] / Carabao Cup Final



A big week for the Blues! 🤝 Tuesday: LOSC Lille [h] / #UCL last-16 1st legSunday: Liverpool [n] / Carabao Cup FinalA big week for the Blues! 🤝 Tuesday: LOSC Lille [h] / #UCL last-16 1st legSunday: Liverpool [n] / Carabao Cup FinalA big week for the Blues! 🤝 https://t.co/Vv6cazBLbt

The Pensioners faced Palace without the trio of Mount, Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi, but had enough depth to get the job done late in the game.

Tuchel gave an injury-update on Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi ahead of the clash against Lille:

“We try to get them fit for Tuesday. Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] has some groin problems and felt a pain in the last action of Thursday’s training. Callum tried in training on Friday but also felt some pain around the Achilles. It’s a bit of inflammation and the pain was too strong.”

Chelsea will look to put in a clinical display against Lille

Chelsea have traveled a lot and played in a lot of games already post the winter break, so it’s no surprise that their usual high levels have dipped.

Tuchel’s side have played four games in 14 days and have another important week coming up as they will play in the Carabao Cup final after the Champions League.

Tuchel’s side will hope to put in a clinical display on the pitch against Lille in the first leg so they can head into the cup final with more confidence.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A true legend César Azpilicueta is first Chelsea player to win every trophy available at the club.A true legend César Azpilicueta is first Chelsea player to win every trophy available at the club.A true legend 🏆💙 https://t.co/tstGh0wwyx

Having won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup already this season, Tuchel’s side know what it takes to grind out results and win in big matches.

The depth of the squad has been tested, but the Blues have come out unscathed.

Even without the trio of Mount, Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi, they should be able to overcome Lille’s threat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy