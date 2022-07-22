“The Pandora’s box was opened!” – Jurgen Klopp cracks joke about Salah as Liverpool superstar allows Darwin Nunez to take penalty during pre-season friendly win

Jurgen Klopp has joked that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah must have felt "generous as hell" to hand Darwin Nunez the penalty against RB Leipzig. The manager was delighted with the move as it helped the youngster gain confidence and score more in the game.

Nunez, 22, scored his first Liverpool goal on Thursday, July 21 after taking the penalty against RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly. He went on to score three more goals in the game and helped the Reds win 5-0 against the Bundesliga side.

The Uruguayan previously went two matches without scoring after joining the Merseysiders from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85 million.

Speaking to the media after the win, Klopp joked about Salah's selflessness and wondered if it was related to his new contract. He added that Pandora's box had been opened and said (via talkSPORT):

"Mo, I am not sure if it is because of his new contract or if he is being generous as hell, but he gave Darwin the penalty and Darwin was there. The Pandora's box was opened!"

Salah signed a new three-year deal earlier this month and committed his future to the club.

Liverpool manager delighted with Darwin Nunez's goals

Darwin Nunez made a sub-par start to his Liverpool career and was mocked on social media. His misses and failed passes were highlighted by rival fans, but he silenced them with four goals against RB Leipzig.

Klopp was delighted with the goals and said:

"That's the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden."

He added:

"This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. He's a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he's a really good one. That's of course a perfect night for him."

Nunez signed a six-year deal with Liverpool. He scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica last season and will hope to continue in similar fashion at Anfield.

