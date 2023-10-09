“The Parisian midfield lacks creativity" - Bixente Lizararu says Kylian Mbappe is struggling at PSG in Lionel Messi and Neymar's absence

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is currently suffering in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar. That's according to former Bayern Munich and France defender Bixente Lizarazu, who claims the departure of the South American duo has put more burdens on the Parisian starboy.

It is worth noting that Kylian Mbappe has now fired blanks in each of his last four appearances for PSG across all competitions. The winger's drop in form has raised a lot of concern, with many attempting to provide an explanation as to how his numbers in front of goal have reduced significantly in recent games.

Offering his two cents on the subject, Bixente Lizarazu claimed that the France forward is struggling because his former partners in crime are no longer with him. The pundit explained that the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar has forced Kylian Mbappe Mbappe to embrace a more creative role, leading to his decline in numbers in front of goal.

“The Parisian midfielder lacks creativity to create a link between the midfielder and the attack. It doesn’t work very well,” Lizarazu said on Téléfoot (h/t Le10Sport).

“I was talking about a lack of creativity in the middle—three very creative players. There was no compensation for that. So maybe he feels the need to instigate the actions. But his first quality is still the finish. That’s where he excels. But he probably compensates for PSG’s lack at this level.”

Recall that Lionel Messi ended his association with PSG after running out his contract with the club at the end of last season. The Argentine ended up joining MLS outfit Inter Miami as a free agent this summer and has already hit the ground running.

Neymar, meanwhile, left the Parc des Princes to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal in a deal worth €90 million.

How Kylian Mbappe compares with Lionel Messi and Neymar this season

Despite his recent slump, Kylian Mbappe has still got a promising start to the season. The PSG superstar has made nine appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, recording eight goals to his name.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile has bagged 11 goals and five assists for Inter Miami in 13 games across all fronts since joining the club. He recently helped the Miamians to claim their first-ever trophy as they defeated Nashville to win the Leagues Cup.

Neymar, on the other hand, has recorded one goal and one assist to his name in five appearances for Al Hilal so far.