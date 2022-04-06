"The pass master"- Jamie Carragher hails the vision of Liverpool star during Benfica win

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance in the Reds' victory over Benfica in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead thanks to a goal from French defender Ibrahima Konate in the 17th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold produced an incredible pass in the 33rd minute to pick out Columbian forward Luis Diaz, who set up Sadio Mane for the club's second goal. Benfica halved the Merseyside club's advantage in the 49th minute before Diaz restored his side's two-goal lead in the 87th minute.

Jamie Carragher singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise. The former Reds defender was mesmerized by the right-back's vision and creativity and went on to describe him as a 'pass master'.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold, the man I call the pass master. And that's why. Right on the money to Diaz," Carragher told CBS Sports as per HITC.

The Reds claimed a 3-1 victory over the Portuguese giants and are now favorites to progress to the semifinals of the Champions League ahead of the second leg at Anfield next week.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won eight of their nine games in Europe's elite competition this season. They will head into their crunch tie with Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend in a buoyant mood thanks to their impressive performance against Benfica.

Manchester City's win over Atletico Madrid could prove to be crucial ahead of clash with Liverpool

Manchester City claimed a 1-0 win over Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium last night. Kevin de Bruyne scored the game-winning goal for Pep Guardiola's side in the 70th minute.

Manchester City's impressive win over Diego Simeone's side is likely to be a massive morale booster for the club ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday. The reigning Premier League champions have drawn two and won two of their last four games in all competitions, and were beginning to show signs of weakness.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have won all of their last five league games and have closed the gap on Manchester City to just one point in the league table. Guardiola's side were therefore in desperate need of a victory over a high-quality Atletico Madrid side to give them the confidence their required ahead of their potential title deciding' game against the Reds.

