"The perfect candidate" - Frank McAvennie says Manchester United target will be the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool

Frank McAvennie has suggested that Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni could be the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

Tchouameni is a player in demand at the moment, with a host of clubs across Europe chasing the 22-year-old's signature.

However, as per SI, Liverpool are believed to be leading the race for the French international ahead of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Tchouameni has also attracted interest from a number of their Premier League rivals in recent times.

As per Football Insider, Manchester City identified him as a replacement for departing veteran midfielder Fernandinho.

Manchester United have also been monitoring the situation of the French international for quite some time now, as per Football Insider.

However, as per reliable French journalist Julien Maynard on Twitter, the Merseysiders are leading the race for the signature of the in-demand midfielder.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has insisted that Tchouameni could prove to be the successor to Reds skipper Jordan Henderson at Anfield.

The 62-year-old has suggested that the AS Monaco midfielder is quite experienced for someone who is just 22 years of age.

And, as per the Scotsman, that makes the French international an ideal candidate to replace the Liverpool captain. He told Football Insider:

“Liverpool have to be looking for Henderson’s replacement at this point. It makes sense and this kid sounds like the real deal. I’m not going to pretend to know much about him but he’s made over 100 senior appearances and he’s 22."

“That’s no accident, he’s clearly got something about him. If you want a young player to come in and replace an old player, you want them to have as much experience as possible."

“This guy definitely has that and he has played at a very decent level. In that regard, he sounds like the perfect candidate. It’s a big fee for someone that age so he must be half decent.”

Manchester United need to look for alternatives if they lose out to Liverpool in the race to sign Tchouameni

If Manchester united fail to land Tchouameni, they must look elsewhere as they desperately need to reinforce their midfield.

With Paul Pogba likely to leave after his contract expires, the Red Devils will need a new midfielder as the lynchpin of the team.

Tchouameni would have been an upgrade on all of the options Manchester United have right now.

With Erik ten Hag joining in the summer, it is likely that the Red Devils will look to bring in fresh faces this summer. The midfield is an area where the Dutch manager will surely seek to bring in reinforcements.

