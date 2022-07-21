"The perfect platform for me" - Raheem Sterling explains why he swapped Manchester City for Chelsea 

Raheem Sterling has revealed that the challenge to take Chelsea to the top of the Premier League is the reason behind his move to the west London outfit. The Englishman also praised Thomas Tuchel and claimed the German manager wanted him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Sterling for a reported £50 million deal from Manchester City. The 27-year-old signed a five-year deal with the club and was the first signing for the men's team under new owner Todd Boehly.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Sterling talked about how the Blues' progress over the past few seasons intrigued him. He said:

"Seeing in the last two years it's four or five finals that you guys have been in, the progress, you won the Champions League and are now looking to challenge for the Premier League, it's something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club."

"Seeing the direction that you guys are going in, it's something I really bought into and I just felt it is a place where I can really come into my own."

He also talked about the importance of a winning mentality at a club and added:

"I just think it's the perfect platform for me. The club's already got that winning mentality but to keep doing it every single year and keep winning more and more trophies and building on the previous season, I think that's what top managers like Thomas [Tuchel] do."

"It's not one year win and next year rest, it's again and again and again and that's what excites me to be here."

Raheem Sterling on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Raheem Sterling also talked about how a conversation with Thomas Tuchel informed his decision to join Chelsea. He explained:

"You can see how genuine [Tuchel] was and how much he wanted me here, and that was the nail on it for me. I was certain that this is a place I want to be."

Sterling scored 13 goals and provided five assists in the league last season for Manchester City. During his stint with the Cityzens, the Englishman scored 131 goals in 339 appearances across all competitions.

