"The perfect Salah squad alternative" - Liverpool fans rejoice as 'unbelievable' Jarrod Bowen brace against Manchester City blows open Premier League title race

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen may have just turned the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City on its head with a massive first-half double.
City went into the game against West Ham United knowing a win would put them within touching distance of an eighth Premier League title with just two games remaining.
Three points separates the Cityzens and Liverpool, who are hot on the league leaders' heels. And Bowen has shocked the world with two brilliant goals for West Ham in what could have huge implications in the title race.
Astute play from Pablo Fornals put Bowen in on goal and from a tight angle, the young English forward made no mistake as he broke the deadlock. The winger then raced forward in the 45th minute and dispatched a finely taken effort.
And Liverpool fans are rejoicing as they know that this may have just blown the title race wide open.
Liverpool have just wrapped up the FA Cup having beaten Chelsea on penalties on May 14. However, the mood around Anfield was somewhat low when the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
City capitalized by thrashing Newcastle United 5-0 the following day. The feeling was that Guardiola's men would go on and continue their run of form against West Ham.
But they have struggled with the Hammers' relentlessness so far, with David Moyes's side proving to be problematic. Bowen's first-half double has shocked the Cityzens, who could end up finishing the season trophyless if they don't stage a comeback.
Jurgen Klopp will be an avid viewer as he knows that should City lose, he needs his team to make the most of the slip up against Southampton on May 17. After the Reds' win against Aston Villa last week, Klopp said:
"We don’t waste energy to think, ‘Hopefully they lose’ or whatever. No, we just know we have to win, that didn’t change at all. Now we have to recover, really recover and then to play the FA Cup final.
Having beaten Chelsea in the final, Klopp will hope for his players to recover as they aim to snatch the Premier League title from City's grasp. Which of these two sides will come out on top? Only time will tell.