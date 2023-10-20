"The plan was that in January, but that changed" - Journalist claims Arsenal wanted to sign current Chelsea star along with Declan Rice

According to journalist Kaya Kaynak, Arsenal's plan of action in the January transfer window was to sign Declan Rice and Chelsea star Moises Caicedo. The reporter opened up about his knowledge of the transfer saga involving the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Caicedo attracted a lot of interest from top-level outfits, including the Blues and the Gunners, during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion. The west London side came out on top in the race after completing a British record £115 million deal in the summer.

Arsenal were reportedly expecting to secure his services for around £75 million in January. However, Caicedo renewed his contract with the Seagulls, extending his deal until 2027 and invariably shooting up his market value.

Kaynak revealed that once the contract extension was completed, the Gunners shifted their focus towards Jorginho. They signed the Italian from the Blues in January for £12 million.

The journalist said on The Arsenal Way podcast on YouTube (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“That was the plan. In January they thought they could get Caicedo for £70/75m. But Caicedo signed a new contract which made things more complicated."

"Plans change, Arsenal shifted to Jorginho and once they had Jorginho, Partey, Elneny and wanted Rice as well, it was unlikely that they were going to get both Caicedo and Rice. The plan was that in January, but that changed."

While the Gunners were unable to execute their plan for Caicedo, they signed Rice from West Ham United in the summer for a club-record £105 million fee.

Premier League star makes prediction for Arsenal vs Chelsea

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has backed Chelsea to win in their upcoming Premier League encounter against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners will lock horns with the Blues on Saturday, October 21. Ahead of the encounter, Antonio gave his prediction on BBC's The Players Channel podcast, saying (as quoted by Football.London):

"My gut is telling me Chelsea win you know, mystic Mike is throwing it up there. Chelsea win 1-0."

The Gunners are second in the league standings after a great start to the 2023-24 campaign. The north London outfit have secured six victories from eight encounters this term. Arguably their most important win was their 1-0 win over title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates on October 8.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are 11th in the standings amid dismal form in Mauricio Pochettino's debut season in charge. The west London outfit have won just three league encounters this season.