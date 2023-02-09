"The player has talent" - Arsenal urged to launch audacious move for forgotten Chelsea attacker 

Arsenal have been urged to make a move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and is often forgotten when fans and pundits talk about Graham Potter's squad for next season.

Former Tottenham winger David Bentley believes Arsenal should follow up on signing Jorginho from Chelsea with a move for Hudson-Odoi. He added that the forward would not get a fair chance to impress at Stamford Bridge, given the number of players they have signed recently.

Speaking to Bitcoin Casino, Bentley claimed the Gunners should be all over the deal as long as they get him for a good price. The Blues youngster suits Mikel Arteta's style as per the former footballer, who said:

"It depends the level they would be going in for him at – if they are going in at a good price then yes – the player has talent, he's young and if he can slot into the Arsenal way and environment then he's certainly a player that could be a great fit for them."

"He's very talented but maybe just found himself in a difficult position at Chelsea with a lot of players coming in and different managers, which sometimes is not a great environment for a young player to be developing in."

Bentley added that Hudson-Odoi can be a great buy for Arsenal. He said:

"If he can settle down at a club like Arsenal, with the full support of the club, then he's certainly a player – if they can get him at the right price – then he could end up being a great buy for Arsenal."

Arsenal linked with surprise move for Chelsea star

The Guardian recently reported that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Callum Hudson-Odoi's progress at Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Chelsea reportedly had the option of bringing him back in the January window, but decided to let the winger stay in Germany for the rest of the season.

The Blues could decide to cash-in on the winger if they decide to keep Christian Pulisic to challenge Mykhaylo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling for the left-wing spot.

