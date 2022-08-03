"The player they want to sign in the next few days" - Fabrizio Romano drops exciting update about Chelsea's priority transfer target 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The Blues are eager to make some defensive reinforcements before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last month and have seemingly set their sights on French defender Wesley Fofana as per The Athletic.

Fofana joined Leicester City from Saint-Etienne in 2020 for £36.5 million. He enjoyed an incredible debut season with the club as he helped them win the FA Cup.

The defender was voted Leicester City's Young Player of the Season by the club's supporters. The Frenchman was ruled out for most of the 2021-22 campaign due to a fibula fracture, but made his return to action in April.

Despite his lack of involvement last season, the 21-year-old is seen as one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League.

Leicester City are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £80-85 million for the centre-back, which could make him the most expensive defender in the history of football.

As per 90min, the Blues are progressing well in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

"Fofana, at the moment is the player they want to sign in the next few days, so let's see if they will submit an official proposal," Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

AccessBET @AccessBET



#CFC #LCFC Wesley Fofana has removed 'Leicester City' from his social media bios as Chelsea pursue a move for the defender Wesley Fofana has removed 'Leicester City' from his social media bios as Chelsea pursue a move for the defender#CFC #LCFC https://t.co/oXb5PrkTA5

Wesley Fofana has reportedly removed Leicester City from his social media bios, hinting that his future could lie away from the King Power Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. They are expected to sign top-quality centre-backs to replace the duo.

Wesley Fofana's arrival could lead to Cesar Azpilicueta's departure from Chelsea

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Blues could sanction the sale of Cesar Azpilicueta if they sign Wesley Fofana in the coming weeks. Azpilicueta has been the subject of interest from Barcelona over the last couple of months.

As per Si.com, the Spaniard is eager to move to Camp Nou this summer as he is keen to return to his home country, despite having one year left on his contract. with the Blues.

The 32-year-old has made 476 appearances in all competitions for the west London club and has helped them win two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, a EFL Cup, a Champions League title, and two Europa League titles.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @gerardromero Barcelona have to push this week to sign Azpilicueta. Chelsea have sent him a 2-year renewal offer. Barcelona have to push this week to sign Azpilicueta. Chelsea have sent him a 2-year renewal offer.— @gerardromero https://t.co/7FE1KjNuRv

As per talkSPORT, Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to part ways with the veteran defender, but could sanction his sale if the Blues sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. The Frenchman's versatility and defensive abilities make him the ideal replacement for Azpilicueta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far