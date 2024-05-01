"The players, the fans, the club is going to miss him" - Pochettino on Thiago Silva's decision to leave Chelsea in the summer

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino sent a touching message to defender Thiago Silva ahead of the side's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (May 2). The Brazilian confirmed that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. His experience and command along the backline proved to be valuable commodities for a Blues side that shocked many by winning the Champions League in 2021.

Pochettino praised Silva ahead of the game against Spurs and said (via Football.london):

"He is an amazing guy, an amazing professional. Nearly 40 years old, an amazing career. The players, the fans, the club is going to miss him but he is happy. He is so proud for his career here at Chelsea. I wish him the best."

Silva has made 151 appearances across all competitions for the side, scoring nine goals and getting three assists. This season, he has missed some time owing to injury but has still scored four goals in 34 appearances.

Pochettino went on to confirm that Silva would not play a part in their upcoming fixture against Spurs. He will prove to be a costly miss for a side that are hoping to continue a late push towards European qualification.

The Blues are currently ninth in the league with 48 points but have a couple of games in hand over their nearest rivals Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino opens up on facing old club Tottenham

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he would be unable to hide his emotions when his side face his former club Tottenham. Speaking ahead of the fixture, the Argentinian said (via Football.london):

"I think it was special when we played there. Tomorrow is a different thing. It is always emotional but I cannot hide my emotions for the club and it is going to be emotional because when you face your former team and the history was good, for those you remember. But as I told you before, it is 90 minutes and we want to win."

Pochettino was hired by Tottenham in the summer of 2014 after a successful stint with Southampton. He served as manager until November 2019, notably taking the side to the Champions League final.

After moving to PSG, he returned to the Premier League with Chelsea this season. It has been an unremarkable first campaign with the Blues as they have struggled to live up to expectations.