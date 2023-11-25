Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has made a bold claim regarding Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford. The Spaniard claimed that the Dutchman is living on borrowed time at the club and that the squad would be happy if he was relieved of his duties.

It goes without saying that Ten Hag's future at Manchester United has come under doubt due to his team's underwhelming performances this season.

So far, the Red Devils have won seven and lost five of their 12 games in the Premier League and currently occupy the sixth position in the table with 21 points. They are also out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the fourth round earlier this month.

Erik ten Hag's side's performance in the Champions League has been nothing to write home about either. They've won only one of the four group stage games so far and now risk missing out on the knockout phase of the competition.

Speaking during an interview with Grosvenor Sport, Jose Enrique stated that he doesn't think the Dutchman would see out the season at Manchester United. The former Liverpool defender believes Ten Hag has already lost the dressing room.

“I do not think Ten Hag will finish this season at Manchester United," he said. If they do keep him, it will be because they are wanting to stick with a long-term project and they believe that he can change things.

“I think he has lost the dressing room. I'm not sure how long Manchester United will keep him for but I don't think they have any chance of making the top four this season."

According to the former Liverpool star, the players don't believe in the tactician and would prefer a new face to lead the dressing room.

“The players should still go out and perform regardless, but it's true that when you like the manager, you play better for them. You want to win for them as well as for yourself and the fans," he continued.

“I don't believe that this is the case at United. I actually think that the players would be happy if Ten Hag was sacked. They want someone else and they don't believe that he is the right man. I don't think he has the backing of many players in the dressing room anymore – he's lost it,” the Spaniard added.

What does the future hold for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Despite the speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag won't be leaving Manchester United that quickly. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are still backing the tactician to continue his duties.

However, he'd need to find a way to turn the situation around before the club's patience starts wearing out. He'll get another opportunity to continue putting things right when his side returns to action in the Premier League this weekend.

United are scheduled to take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26. A victory for the Reds would surely help to further ease the tension at Old Trafford.