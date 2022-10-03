“The players are intelligent but they are animals who look at your weakness” – Arsene Wenger offers advice to Graham Potter on Chelsea managerial role 

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has offered advice to Graham Potter on his new managerial role at Chelsea. The Frenchman believes the first three months are extremely crucial for the Blues boss to establish himself at his new club.

Potter debuted in the Premier League as Chelsea's head coach against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 1. The Blues secured a 2-1 victory over their London counterparts, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher adding their names to the scoresheet.

Wenger said on BeIN SPORTS (via Football.London):

"Contrary to what people think, you have three months, not two years, to convince people around you. The first three months are most decisive to creating a culture of performance and improvement, every game at the start gives you power and strength to convince people. That's why games coming up in the next two months are important to him."

The former Gunners boss believes Potter needs to win games to gain the attention of the dressing room and lead the team efficiently. He added:

"You have to win games first. That gives you power and strength in the room. I think the players are intelligent but they are animals who look at your weakness, you have to convince them that you can help them to win. You have to win games and convince people you can lead them and help them to win."

Chelsea are currently fifth in the standings and will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who recently parted ways with manager Bruno Lage at the Bridge on October 8.

Potter offers insight into tactics behind Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace

Potter has provided an insight into the team's formation for the encounter against Palace, stating his reasons for changing to a back four. Following the Blues' emphatic victory, Potter was asked why he changed his team's shape for the match. He said (via Football.London):

“We lost Marc [Cucurella] and we also felt a back four would be better for us. So that was the thinking. You need to be careful with change because things have to be consistent. How we play is consistent but at the same time, we have 12 matches in six-and-a-bit weeks, so it will be difficult to keep consistency in terms of selection."

The Chelsea coach added:

"We have to stay open-minded but we need some consistency in how it looks and what we are trying to do on the pitch. But at the same time, we have to pick a team we think can win.”

