"The players who are waiting there no longer exist"-Arsenal ace Havertz says he wants to play like Manchester City rival as he explains best position

Arsenal talisman Kai Havertz recently said that his best position is the No. 9 role. He added that even Manchester City forward Erling Haaland doesn't play like the orthodox No. 9 player either.

The German forward joined the Gunners from Chelsea in 2023 for a reported fee of £65million. Despite scoring the winner in the UEFA Champions League final for Chelsea against Manchester City in 2021, Havertz was far from his best for them.

As a result, the Gunners were put under the microscope by fans and players when they announced their decision to acquire his services. The criticism fueled even more after the German failed to make a dent in his first few months at the club.

However, things took a complete turn following his first goal, which came as a spot kick in Arsenal's 4-0 mauling of Bournemouth. The 24-year-old found himself in the thick of things. He ended the season with 14 goals and seven assists to his name in 51 appearances across all competitions.

During a recent interview, the German opened up about the position he feels he'll be best at and also compared himself to Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. He named them as they don't stroll in the box and wait to receive the ball to slot one home. Instead, they remain more involved, make deep runs, and also have to be wicked about off-the-ball movement.

He said (via TeamTalk):

"I clearly see myself as a No 9 in the national team – and that’s what I am now at Arsenal. But I don’t mean the classic nine. Where else are they available? Even Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, who you immediately think of, don’t just stand in the box and wait for the finish. The players who are waiting there no longer exist in modern football."

"I am someone who enjoys letting go and making deep runs. But it is also clear to me that I will be measured by goals."

Havertz initially played as a midfielder for Arsenal but eventually became the first-choice striker.

Havertz said he's now able to deal with pressure better than he did when he joined Arsenal

The German was more or less competing with Gabriel Jesus for that No. 9 role within the side. Jesus, however, with his ability to dribble, is also suited to be able to play a false 9 role.

However, Havertz outclassed the Brazilian and cemented himself as the primary centre-forward following his purple patch. This came amidst heavy criticism for being unable to get involved and score goals.

He said that criticism is part of the sport. He added that while things seem extremely colorful when you're playing well, they can be equally devastating during an off-color run:

"Sometimes I think to myself that I would rather be a student who lives in a cool city and lives his life. But that usually goes away pretty quickly because I love playing football. The hustle and bustle around it is part of it. That’s fun too; of course, more when things are going well.

"And if that’s not the case, things go extremely wrong. Then you are devastated and exhausted because there is ridicule and criticism. But I can now deal with it very well and try to live my life as normally as possible."

While Arsenal fell short of winning their first Premier League title in over two decades, they gave a tough fight to defending champions Manchester City. This is something that only Liverpool has been able to do in the last five years.

It'll be interesting to see what role Havertz takes on in the new season and if the Gunners hold out for a striker instead.