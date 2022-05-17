"The players will just laugh at him!" - Gary Neville rubbishes 'absolute nonsense' claim involving Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard and Liverpool 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has rubbished claims that Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa seeks to help Liverpool by beating Manchester City in their final EPL 2021-22 game.

Neville said it is 'absolutely nonsense' to believe that Aston Villa players will be fired up to beat the reigning champions due to the words of their coach, who is an ex-Liverpool player.

Aston Villa beating Manchester City would be an ideal result for Liverpool. Hence, there is a theory doing the rounds that Gerrard would be extra keen for his team to triumph in this upcoming match.

However, the former Manchester United skipper also believes that the claims made are nothing but a media gimmick. He added that Steven Gerrard would be looking to win the game for his own professional benefit ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher on an Instagram live chat, Neville rubbished the claims of Gerrard motivating his players to beat City on Sunday in order to help Liverpool.

''I don’t buy into this Steven Gerrard thing at all, the fact that he’s going to go there and he’s going to get them fired up. Trust me, the Villa players won’t give two hoots who they’re playing on Sunday. They’re not connected to the Pool emotion bit. Steven Gerrard can’t go in and say, 'I’m ex Liverpool, make sure you win this one for Liverpool' – the players will just laugh at him! So this idea, this Gerrard thing, that he’ll go there and win for is just an absolute nonsense. That is not going to happen.''

Manchester City sit atop the Premier League table and will face Aston Villa in their last EPL match on Sunday. A win at home on Sunday against Villa would confirm their fourth Premier League title in the last five years.

However, a Manchester City draw or a loss would give the Reds a chance to win the league. Klopp's team will have to win both of their games against Southampton and Wolverhamton to give the title win a close shot.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave Manchester City this summer, Liverpool agree to sign Fabio Vieira from FC Porto

IIkay Gundagon has been told by the Manchester City board that he is free to leave the Premier League club with only a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old German international was Pep Guardiola's first signing for Manchester City after he agreed to a £21 million deal in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave Manchester City this summer

Club say no talks until season end but u'stand position made clear

Situation with Guardiola first signing 'very amicable'

Player took jet to Madrid this morning

dailymail.co.uk/sport/football…

Meanwhile, the Reds have reached an agreement with FC Porto to sign 21-year-old Fabio Vieira. The release clause for the Portuguese national has been set at £12.7 million by FC Porto.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in 39 total appearances so far in the ongoing season of the Primeira Liga.

The Reds would only need to pay £12.7M

Liverpool have reached a transfer agreement with FC Porto to have first right of refusal to sign Fabio Vieira

