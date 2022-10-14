“The positions Liverpool need are clear” – Jose Enrique names 3 signings he wants Reds to complete 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique suggested that manager Jurgen Klopp needs to sign three players to beef up their strength in key positions.
The Spaniard believes the Reds are short of good midfielders and should target Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham in the winter transfer market.
Klopp's side have struggled to find consistency since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. They stand in a disappointing 10th position in the Premier League table, having won only two games out of the eight that they have played so far.
Arsenal inflicted a dominating 3-2 loss on them in their last Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9).
Highlighting the issues in the current Liverpool squad and giving transfer suggestions to Klopp, Enrique said via Midnite:
“The positions Liverpool need are clear. It’s a number 8, it’s a right-winger and a right-back. I think it would be good for Ramsay to go on loan, get some minutes, and you need someone there to compete.''
The Spaniard wants Liverpool to consider signing Dortmund midfielder Bellingham and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka to strengthen their squad.
Enrique liked the idea of the Merseysiders targeting Kylian Mbappe as well but quickly admitted that it was unrealistic.
He said:
“Players I would love, if I was playing FIFA, and I had all the money I wanted I’d get Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and a right-back. The team really need midfielders. They have many options but there are too many injuries. Kylian Mbappe would be good as well! But it’s not realistic.''
He added:
“But I don’t think they are going to do much in January. But the one player who could really make a difference is Jude Bellingham. Liverpool are the way they are now because they have actually weakened the side, really. Players like Ramsay are not established yet.”
Liverpool players engaged in intense training session ahead of much anticipated Premier League clash against Manchester City
The Reds will currently be riding high on their 7-1 trouncing of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 12.
Post that, the club's players were engaged in intense training sessions to prepare for defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16).
Despite their disappointing start to the English season, Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez looked calm ahead of the clash at Anfield.
After the defeat against Arsenal, Klopp ruled his team out of the title race and claimed that a comeback against Manchester City would be a tough task. However, he would hope for a much-improved performance against the Cityzens.
