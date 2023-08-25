"The precision and the pace he can put on the ball is ridiculous" - Former PL manager hails Liverpool star, calls him the 'modern-day David Beckham'

Former Leeds United manager Jesse March has hailed Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai as the 'modern-day David Beckham'.

The Reds splashed £60 million to sign Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this summer. He has already become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's team, starting both of his team's Premier League games this term.

Marsch managed the Hungary international during their spell together at RB Salzburg and later Leipzig. He registered 27 goals and 32 assists in 80 games under the American manager before the latter left for Leeds in 2022.

Marsch, who is currently without a club, has compared the 22-year-old with David Beckham, telling the Telegraph:

"He is the modern-day David Beckham. When the ball is on his right foot he can put it anywhere he wants. The precision and the pace he can put on the ball is ridiculous. And I say ‘modern day’ because he is more mobile and more dynamic."

Beckham is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of the ball, especially when it comes to short and long passes. He was a right-sided midfielder who began playing more centrally towards the end of his playing career.

Szoboszlai still has a long way to go before he can match the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar's career. But ability-wise, as evidenced by Marsch's words, the Hungarian seems to be one of the finest technical players around already.

Dominik Szoboszlai was pleased with Jurgen Klopp's decision on Liverpool captaincy

Dominik Szoboszlai is just 22 years old but he has already captained Hungary's national team since November last year.

Given he was signed just this summer, the former Leipzig midfielder wasn't a realistic candidate to become Liverpool's new captain following Jordan Henderson's exit. Jurgen Klopp went with 32-year-old Dutch superstar Virgil van Dijk as the club's new skipper.

For the vice-captain role, the German tactician overlooked some experienced names in the squad and selected Trent Alexander-Arnold. Speaking on Klopp's decision, Szoboszlai told the club's official website earlier this month:

"The coach knows they are a leader and that’s why Virg got the captaincy and Trent got the vice-captaincy. They are ready for it. Trent is 24 but [has] a lot of experience in the Premier League, won everything with this club, born in Liverpool. It’s also a proud moment for both of them."

Alisson Becker (30), Andrew Robertson (29) and Mohamed Salah (31) could all have gotten that role. Recently, Salah's close friend Mamdouh Eid took a shot at the former Borussia Dortmund manager for overlooking the Egyptian superstar when selecting Liverpool's new leaders.