"The Premier League does not allow you to relax" - Manchester City star only 'partially' surprised by 'less effective' Liverpool this season

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reacted to Liverpool's slow start to the Premier League season, with the Reds not at their best since the campaign kicked off.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently eighth in the league table with nine points from six games. The Merseysiders have recorded just two victories, three draws, and one defeat so far.

City Chief @City_Chief Rodri proved once again yesterday that he is becoming one of the best DM's in the league. He has not made a single mistake this season and his game saving block vs Liverpool will be crucial to the title race Rodri proved once again yesterday that he is becoming one of the best DM's in the league. He has not made a single mistake this season and his game saving block vs Liverpool will be crucial to the title race 💙 https://t.co/Qf8MolaVpV

From fighting with Manchester City for the title last season to becoming one of the most underwhelming teams in the English top-flight, Liverpool's struggles have surprised some.

However, Rodri isn't much shocked by the way Klopp's men have fared in the Premier League this term. The midfielder insists that the Merseysiders are not in a crisis and are only suffering from being less effective. The Spaniard told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football365):

“The Premier League level is so high that as soon as you slow down, you lose points. Liverpool are not in a crisis, they are just less effective, and the Premier League does not allow you to relax.”

Manchester City are second in the Premier League table with 18 points from seven games so far, just one point behind first-placed Arsenal. They, however, face stern competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who have just as many points and are trailing the Cityzens only on goal difference.

Spurs have been one of the highest-flying sides in the English top-flight in recent weeks, winning five and drawing two of their seven games so far. Rodri believes Antonio Conte's men have what it takes to challenge for the title this term. The midfielder said.

“They have put together a great squad and they have a manager who has very clear ideas and who knows how to convey them perfectly. They know what they have to do and they do it with great precision. I see Spurs as candidates for the title. Conte’s career speaks for itself."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“We know we are not at our level that everyone is used to seeing but we are trying and we are fighting. I believe it is only because of the circumstances around us. The injuries.” Alisson on Liverpool’s poor start:“We know we are not at our level that everyone is used to seeing but we are trying and we are fighting. I believe it is only because of the circumstances around us. The injuries.” #lfc [independent] Alisson on Liverpool’s poor start:“We know we are not at our level that everyone is used to seeing but we are trying and we are fighting. I believe it is only because of the circumstances around us. The injuries.” #lfc [independent] https://t.co/GW0lMgYZ4f

What's next for Manchester City and Liverpool?

The midfielder continues to thrive at Manchester City.

The two clubs will not be in action this weekend after the international break takes center stage. They will return to the pitch when the Premier League resumes next weekend.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Brighton at Anfield on October 1 before clashing with Arsenal eight days later. Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Manchester United on October 2 and Southampton on October 8.

