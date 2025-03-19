"The Premier League is too hard for him" - Pundit asks Chelsea to pay fee and send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United

Pundit and former Chelsea star William Gallas has advised the club to part ways with on-loan Manchester United star Jadon Sancho at the end of the season. The Englishman has struggled to produce consistent performances since joining the Blues on a season-long loan last sunmer, leading to speculation about his future.

Ad

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy for around £25 million after Manchester United decided to let him leave. According to the conditions of the deal, the Blues will have to sign the 24-year-old permanently if they finish higher than 14th in the league this season.

Gallas, who was once of the Blues and Arsenal, has told Spin Genie that he believes Jadon Sancho cannot replicate his Borussia Dortmund performances for the Blues. The former defender opined that the wide forward is not suited to the English game due to his lack of consistency. He said (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

"From what I’ve seen of Jadon Sancho, I'd pay the fee to send him back to Manchester United rather than signing him on a permanent deal. With players like him, who are so talented, I cannot understand why they cannot perform, why he cannot perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund.

“With Manchester United, he had a problem with the manager Erik ten Hag, he joined Chelsea and we thought he could perform like he did with Dortmund as he did at the beginning, but you have to be consistent. For players now, it's difficult for them to be consistent for some reason. He has to be consistent with his quality, he has to do more, but he doesn't really do what we want from him. If he goes back to Manchester United, that means he failed. That means he can't go to that next level, maybe that means the Premier League is too hard for him."

Ad

Jadon Sancho had an impressive start to life as a Chelsea player, assisting in each of his first three appearances. The forward has seen his goal contributions dry up, failing to score in his last 19 appearances, with his last assist coming in January.

Despite scoring just twice in 29 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, Sancho has spoken of his desire to continue with Enzo Maresca's side. The club will reach a decision on the future of the former Borussia Dortmund man ahead of the conclusion of the season.

Ad

Chelsea learn penalty to Manchester United for Sancho deal: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly learned of the penalty they will incur if they decide against signing Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United this summer. The Blues are said to be considering opting out of their agreement to sign the forward.

The Independent reports that the Blues will have to pay a penalty sum close to the £25 million fee they agreed for a permanent transfer for the 24-year-old. This was agreed upon with Manchester United in case the west London side chose to renege on the agreement to sign Sancho permanently.

Sancho has not found his best levels since his early days at Chelsea and has struggled to make an impact this season. His future is up in the air, as he has failed to reach close to the levels he did during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback