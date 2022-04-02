"The Premier League is the most important competition" - Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool's title charge after Watford win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that 'the Premier League is the most important competition' following the Reds' 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds secured all three points against Roy Hodgson's side at Anfield to keep themselves firmly in the title race. It was far from a spectacular performance from the Reds. However, they did just enough to ensure an all-important victory as Diogo Jota and Fabinho found the back of the net.

Following the game, Klopp highlighted the importance of the next couple of months and believes it will be a 'tricky' ride for his side. Klopp said, as quoted by the Express:

"A big two months hopefully. This week can decide a lot about how May will be. The boys created a top-class basis and now we have to use it. It's a tricky one."

Liverpool FC @LFC th @PremierLeague game in charge



Jürgen Klopp A 160th win to mark histh @PremierLeague game in chargeJürgen Klopp A 160th win to mark his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th @PremierLeague game in charge 👏Jürgen Klopp ❤ https://t.co/Fo03m5aaXX

The German gaffer has also insisted that his team will take a 'game by game' approach and will be giving their 100% in each outing. The Liverpool manager added:

"There's a reason why it's so difficult to win one trophy. Take it game by game. Take it 100% in each game. Hopefully, we keep all the boys fit and make changes between games. The Premier League is the most important competition."

Premier League glory will definitely mean the most for the Liverpool

Liverpool have the opportunity to become the first-ever English club to win a quadruple. They have already won the League Cup and are in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

However, there is still a long way to go for the Reds to achieve such an unprecedented feat. If Liverpool fans had to choose one among the three coveted pieces of silverware, they would most certainly choose the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp ended the Merseysiders' 30-year drought for the league title in 2020. However, winning the Premier League once again would be important due to a number of factors.

Kloppholic @Kloppholic 14 points off City in January… 10 wins in a row. Top of the League.



Relentless. Jurgen Klopp. 14 points off City in January… 10 wins in a row. Top of the League. Relentless. Jurgen Klopp. https://t.co/JHsvcDk7iZ

If the Reds win the Premier League, they will be level with their arch-rivals Manchester United in terms of league title wins.

Liverpool have won the Champions League once under Klopp already but Manchester City have beaten them to the title thrice in the meantime. Seeing the Cityzens clinch the title once again will be a major heartache for the Kop.

