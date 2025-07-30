"The pressure on him is incredible" - Michael Owen claims Arsenal winning title ahead of Liverpool will depend on 27-year-old's form

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to retain the Premier League title but claimed that Arsenal could make a run for it if Viktor Gyokeres performs well. The former Reds attacker claimed that the Swedish forward has put a lot of pressure on himself. He added that the Gunners' fortunes would be massively dependent on him,

Owen said on talkSPORT (via Football365):

“The pressure on him [Gyokeres] is incredible. I mean, because Arsenal have been needing a centre forward for a long time now, and all of a sudden they’ve got one, everybody thinks right that’s the missing piece of the jigsaw.

“He’s then gone and taken number 14, which just adds a load of pressure on with Thierry Henry, in his shadow in many ways. But if, if he strikes and he’s good, then Arsenal are serious challengers again. But if not, then I can’t see anything but Liverpool.”

Arsenal have been keen this summer on finding a top-quality centre-forward and have done just that by bringing the 27-year-old in. He has made the move to the Emirates Stadium for a reported €73.5 million fee from Sporting CP after bagging 68 league goals over the past two seasons.

However, Liverpool also look well-poised to repeat their achievements from the previous campaign. They have been very active in the transfer window, spending over £250 million to bring in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool beat Arsenal to secure teenage forward: Reports

Salford City attacker Will Wright is set to complete a move to Liverpool. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 17-year-old striker was close to a switch to Arsenal. However, it is instead heading to Merseyside after a late intervention from the Reds.

Bids from both clubs had been accepted, but the reigning champions have paid £200,000 up-front along with a host of add-ons. The Gunners had struck an agreement two weeks prior, but a late turnaround will see Wright remain in the North West. He is expected to join their under-21s immediately, joining the likes of Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha.

Wright was highly sought-after, with a report from the Mail claiming Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Rangers were also interested in him. He had made four appearances for Salford's senior side, making his debut coming off the bench in an FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

