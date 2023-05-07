"The problem was always the cold-chested dwarf" - PSG fans feel Lionel Messi and Neymar are holding team back after 3-1 win against Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans think that the team are better off without Lionel Messi and Neymar after their team beat Troyes 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday (May 7). Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz were the Parisians scorers.

Messi wasn't a part of the team, as he's suspended for two weeks for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip. Neymar, meanwhile, is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery.

Christophe Galtier's lot entered the clash against Troyes off a 3-1 loss against Lorient. However, they bounced back in style tp extend their lead over RC Lens atop the Ligue 1 table to six points. The Parisians have 78 points from 34 games.

The club's superstar South American duo has performed well when available. World Cup winner Messi has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games across competitions. His Brazilian attacking partner scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games before his injury setback.

Fans, though, think that the team are more fluid in their absence and are playing better. When the duo was available earlier in the season, the Parisians were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France.

One fan wrote on Twitter

"If Messi played, Troyes scored easily. The problem was always the cold-chested dwarf."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG fans opined that they are better without Lionel Messi and Neymar:

Alexander SG 🇲🇽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇱 @ASG_CR7 @AlvaritoMorales Si jugaba Messi, el Troyes goleaba facil. El problema siempre fue el enano pecho frío @AlvaritoMorales Si jugaba Messi, el Troyes goleaba facil. El problema siempre fue el enano pecho frío

z |MBAPPE KING| @aIImenaretrash we beat the can’t score or win without messi allegations we beat the can’t score or win without messi allegations https://t.co/qdP4MGDDxo

A. @_ainthnny @psg_boise Messi in this game would have been different because he'll try to make 100+ touches leaving Vitinha, Verratti and Ruiz with little and therefore little confidence, that's why PSG can do with Messi exit, Neymar too @psg_boise Messi in this game would have been different because he'll try to make 100+ touches leaving Vitinha, Verratti and Ruiz with little and therefore little confidence, that's why PSG can do with Messi exit, Neymar too

Lionel Messi and Neymar's PSG futures are in doubt

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his PSG contract but is yet to extend his deal. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Messi will leave when his contract expores.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona and also reportedly has a mega €320 million per year offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. However, recent reports suggest that the Parisians are still open to renewing Messi's deal despite his current suspension.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been an important player for the team since his 2017 arrival for a world record €222 million. However, reports are percolating that the club are keen on getting rid of the Brazilian, with the Premier League touted as a possible destination.

Poll : 0 votes