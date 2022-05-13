"The same problem is arising week in, week out" - Kevin Campbell makes major claim about Liverpool getting lenient on-field decisions

Former Everton forward Kevin Campbell has not been impressed with refereeing decisions swaying towards Liverpool in recent weeks.

Campbell feels that the Reds are getting away with too many infringements due to poor officiating. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“We cannot keep saying the same thing. The same problem is arising week in, week out. Liverpool are getting the decisions. The referees are not doing anything about it. They are involved in this. Surely they should do something to sort it out? They are not though.”

He added that while top teams do get results going their way on a few occasions, it has gone well beyond that in Liverpool's case.

“I might find myself in front of the committee if I keep going on! I joke but when you are one of the top teams you tend to get the rub of the green. However, some of the decisions that are going Liverpool’s way at the moment are beyond the rub of the green. It is way beyond that.”

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Fabinho's blatant and aggressive elbow on Son's face yesterday. VAR nowhere to be seen. He should have been sent off anyway with 4/5 late challenges. Fabinho's blatant and aggressive elbow on Son's face yesterday. VAR nowhere to be seen. He should have been sent off anyway with 4/5 late challenges. https://t.co/aYNJcTHxoz

Campbell's comments came after the Reds' match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The home team's midfielder Fabinho hit Spurs forward Son Heung-min with a trailing arm but was only shown a yellow card for it.

Many fans, pundits and even ex-FIFA official Keith Hackett believed it to be a red card offense. Stressing on the fact that Jurgen Klopp's team keep getting away with fouls and cards, Campbell added:

“Constant fouling or infringements by the same player is not getting punished by the referee. They are not going by the letter of the law. The referees have to be questioned. They need to do what they are handsomely paid for.”

Liverpool will be without Fabinho anyway for FA Cup final against Chelsea

Fabinho may have been lucky to escape a red card and subsequent suspension against Spurs last week. However, he suffered an injury against Aston Villa on Tuesday (May 10) and limped off the pitch.

Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian will be out of action for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday (May 14). Fabinho is an integral part of the Reds team and having him ruled out will be a big blow to their chances against a difficult opponent.

